What to know about voting in the Atlanta City Council runoff

A coveted citywide seat on Atlanta City Council is still yet to be decided on by voters. Two candidates are headed toward a runoff after none in the crowded race received more than 50% of votes in the general election.

Atlanta school board member Eshé Collins and longtime educator and business owner Nicole Evans Jones will face off again in the Dec. 3 runoff. Turnout numbers are expected to drop significantly lower than the general election, forcing both candidates to work quickly to get their loyal base to the polls again.

There are also runoff elections for the DeKalb County Commission. Andrew Walter Bell and Nicole Massiah are competing for the District 3 seat, while Jacqueline Adams and LaDena Bolton are on the ballot for District 7.