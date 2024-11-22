Metro Atlanta
What to know about voting in the Atlanta City Council runoff

Two candidates remain in the race for the coveted citywide seat on council
Trisha Perry contemplates her vote at the Don And Mary Ellen Harp Student Center located at 3209 Mathieson Place NE in Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 on Election Day. (John Spink/AJC)

By
Updated 52 minutes ago

A coveted citywide seat on Atlanta City Council is still yet to be decided on by voters. Two candidates are headed toward a runoff after none in the crowded race received more than 50% of votes in the general election.

Atlanta school board member Eshé Collins and longtime educator and business owner Nicole Evans Jones will face off again in the Dec. 3 runoff. Turnout numbers are expected to drop significantly lower than the general election, forcing both candidates to work quickly to get their loyal base to the polls again.

There are also runoff elections for the DeKalb County Commission. Andrew Walter Bell and Nicole Massiah are competing for the District 3 seat, while Jacqueline Adams and LaDena Bolton are on the ballot for District 7.

Here are the key early voting dates and locations you should know.

Early voting: Atlantans can cast a vote in the race as early as Nov. 23, when the early voting period begins. Polls will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, from 12-5 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 25, to Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Then, immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday, polls will be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fulton County early voting locations:

  • Adams Park Library, 2231 Campbellton Road SW
  • Buckhead Library (drop box), 269 Buckhead Avenue NE
  • C.T. Martin Recreation Center (drop box), 3201 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW
  • East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church (drop box), 2651 N Church Street
  • Joan P. Garner at Ponce De Leon Library, 980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE
  • Metropolitan Library, 1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW
  • Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing, 2489 Perry Boulevard NW

Dekalb County early voting locations:

  • Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Drive, NE
  • DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Drive
  • Emory University, 1599 Clifton Road
  • New Bethel AMEC, 8350 Rockbridge Road, SW
  • New Life Community Alliance (drop box), 3592 Flat Shoals Road
  • North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive
  • Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library (drop box), 5234 Lavista Road

For additional information, please visit the following websites:

Fulton County Elections

Dekalb County Voter Registration and Elections

