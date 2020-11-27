Trump’s runoff rally forces question: How much will he help Loeffler and Perdue?

As the dueling tickets are scrambling to reinvigorate their voters without a presidential race on the ballot, Trump could make the case that a vote for the GOP runoff candidates is tantamount to a vote for him. Besides, after racing toward him for the last year - or last four years in Perdue’s case - it’s impossible for the candidates to disentangle themselves from him now.

But he also comes loaded with political baggage after narrowly losing Georgia — the first Republican presidential hopeful to fall flat in the state since 1992.

He’s tweeted almost daily about his struggles in Georgia, leveling unfounded allegations of widespread fraud and irregularities. He’s incited deep rifts in the Georgia GOP by blasting Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp — two fellow Republicans he endorsed in 2018 — and invited suggestions he could back primary challengers in 2022 if they stay on his bad side.

And significantly, his promotion of the false narrative that the election was “stolen” from him has put the Republican incumbents in a bind. They haven’t yet acknowledged Biden’s victory, robbing themselves of a key argument in the runoffs: that a Republican-controlled Senate can act as a check on a Democratic White House.

Only recently has Perdue ventured to tacitly concede that fact, telling a crowd in Griffin this week that “the tiebreaker will be the V.P. That means they’ll have the majority.”

More frequently, the two incumbents have urged Republicans to “hold the line” with massive turnout even as they’ve echoed Trump’s claims of voter fraud.

How the candidates balance these two competing threads -- urging supporters to vote to defend a president who has claimed the system is rigged anyways - won’t be easy. And the lawsuit filed this week by a former member of the president’s legal team could complicate the challenge.

Though the complaint centered on conspiracy theories debunked by state officials, and was laughed off by legal experts, it’s allegations of thousands of missing votes and structural problems in Republican-dominated counties were also amplified by far-right media outlets popular with the GOP base.

Meanwhile, some Trump supporters have encouraged the party faithful to write-in Trump’s name - which isn’t possible in the head-to-head runoffs - or sit out the vote altogether. The latter is a possibility that has sparked such concern among Republicans that Donald Trump Jr. sought to intervene this week.

“IGNORE those people,” the president’s son tweeted of efforts by his father’s supporters to discourage GOP turnout. “We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly & David.”