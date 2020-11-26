Georgia Trump supporters fight on in court

Like Trump, both are Republicans.

On Tuesday, Kemp decried what he called “baseless attacks” on him. Though he did not name her, Kemp appeared to be referencing recent comments by attorney Sidney Powell, one of the attorneys involved in the latest federal lawsuit.

“These are ridiculous,” the governor said. “They only seek to breed fear, create confusion and sow discord amongst our citizens.”

Raffensperger has repeatedly said there is no evidence of widespread fraud or other problems in Georgia’s election. This week, he said he voted for Trump and contributed to his campaign, but he said he’s now “being thrown under the bus by him.”

Powell says the latest federal lawsuit was filed late Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Atlanta. The lawsuit does not yet appear in court records posted online.

The plaintiffs include various Republican presidential electors and party officials. However, one plaintiff — Cobb County Republican Party Chairman Jason Shepherd — told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he had not yet agreed to be a party to the litigation.

The lawsuit claims election fraud was accomplished by “many means,” but primarily through “ballot stuffing” by the state’s new voting software. The lawsuit contends the software was “created and run by domestic and foreign actors for that very purpose.”

It’s a conspiracy theory recently floated recently by Powell. The software company, Dominion Voting Systems, has repeatedly disputed facts asserted in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges various illegal acts, including improper processing of absentee ballots. Among other things, it seeks a court order requiring Kemp and Raffensperger to decertify Biden’s victory and certify that Trump won the election in Georgia. In addition to Kemp and Raffensperger, it names members of the State Election Board as defendants.

In the Fulton County lawsuit, John Wood, a Coweta County resident, claims tens of thousands of ballots were either not counted or illegally cast. The lawsuit seeks to void the election results and allow the Republican-controlled General Assembly to appoint the state’s representatives to the Electoral College, which will select the next president.

Wood is president of the Georgia Voters Alliance. Groups with similar names in other states have filed several lawsuits contesting election results.

Meanwhile, Atlanta attorney L. Lin Wood continues to pursue his own federal lawsuit. He sought to prevent state officials from certifying the election, citing improper election procedures. Last week a federal judge rejected that request, saying he found no evidence of irregularities that affected more than a nominal number of votes. On Wednesday Wood appealed that decision to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this report