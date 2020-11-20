Pence rallies Georgia Republicans behind Senate runoff candidates

Instead, Pence pitched the 2021 runoffs as something of an insurance policy to the Republicans gathered in Canton, many wearing pro-Trump gear and waving flags with his slogans.

“We need you to do everything in your power to make sure – to just be certain – that your two senators will be there to be a check on the agenda of the radical left,” he said.

“It’s up to Georgia. As we continue our election contests in courts around the country, I promise we’re going to stay in that fight. You stay in this fight in Georgia.”

State and federal elections officials have aggressively countered Trump’s false narrative of widespread election fraud, saying there’s no evidence of any systemic wrongdoing. And Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is set to certify Georgia’s vote Friday, cementing Biden’s narrow win over Trump.

The two incumbent senators have echoed some of Trump’s baseless accusations by calling for Raffensperger, a Republican endorsed by Trump in 2018, to resign. But they’ve also not embraced his false assertion that the election was “stolen” from him.

At the Canton rally, a group of Trump supporters loudly chanted “stop the steal” as Perdue tried to speak. After a pause, Perdue resumed talking: “What we have to do right now is hold the line.”

Loeffler kept most of her focus on Warnock, the pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, and a string of videos of resurfaced sermons he’s delivered that she says proves he’s too “radical” for statewide office in Georgia.

Pence, meanwhile, urged the crowd to stay energized and vote early – even reciting the address of the local elections office. But some were more interested in Trump’s fate – one audience member loudly called for Pence to “go back to Washington” to help the president.

“We are going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted,” Pence said. “We’re going to keep fighting until every illegal vote is thrown out. And whatever the outcome, we’re going to keep fighting until we make America great again.”