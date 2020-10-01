Post-debate WSB poll shows Biden, Trump deadlocked in Georgia

About 10% of voters said the debate prompted them to change their mind about which candidate they’re supporting. That included roughly 9% of Biden supporters, 9% of Trump backers and one-quarter of Jorgensen voters.

The poll was conducted by Landmark on Sept. 30 – the day after the debate – and involved 500 likely Georgia voters.

It echoed other recent surveys of Georgia voters, including an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll, that showed a too-close-to-call race in the state. It also marked a slight change from Landmark’s last survey, which pegged Trump with a slight lead shortly after the Republican National Convention.

The poll released Thursday highlighted challenges for each of the campaigns in the closing stretch of the race.

Though Biden had an overwhelming lead among Black voters – 82% – he’s still got work ahead consolidating support with the core constituency of the Democratic party in Georgia. About 10% of Black voters back Jorgenson or say they’re undecided; another 8% support Trump.

And the Landmark poll is the latest showing the Republican losing ground among independents and white voters in Georgia.

Biden has a 52-26 edge among independents and roughly 29% support of white voters. That would far outpace Hillary Clinton’s showing in 2016, when exit polls show she captured just 21% of white voter support in Georgia.

“It’s a close race – but it’s not a projection of who will win,” said Rountree. “It’s a snapshot of where this race is this week.”