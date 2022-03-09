Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: Why Herschel Walker is stiff arming GOP debates

Herschel Walker speaks to journalists after filling out his paperwork to qualify to run for the U.S. Senate at the Georgia State Capitol on Monday, Mar. 7, 2022. Steve Schaefer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Steve Schaefer

caption arrowCaption
Herschel Walker speaks to journalists after filling out his paperwork to qualify to run for the U.S. Senate at the Georgia State Capitol on Monday, Mar. 7, 2022. Steve Schaefer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

It’s qualifying week at the Gold Dome so it’s time for candidates to make official their intentions. So why is Herschel Walker using this stage to say that he’ll bypass showdowns against his Republican rivals?

In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein is joined by AJC managing editor Leroy Chapman to breakdown the Senate race, the contest for governor and what bills could gain traction before Crossover Day.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and state politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams’ campaign is about to enter a new phase
21m ago
Georgia leaders rally behind new drive to suspend gas taxes
1h ago
In second bid for governor, Stacey Abrams echoes her 2018 message
16h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top