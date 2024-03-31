Donald Trump is returning to Georgia for April 10 fundraiser

The list of hosts for the Trump event, which is expected to grow, include former U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, both Trump allies who lost 2021 runoffs to Democrats that flipped control of the U.S. Senate.

Perdue waged a Trump-backed campaign for governor in 2022 and was demolished by Gov. Brian Kemp. He could be a potential Cabinet appointee if Trump wins another term. Loeffler is expected to run for governor or U.S. Senate in 2026.

Others include Bernie Marcus, the Home Depot co-founder and GOP mega-donor; Don Leebern III, a Republican donor and president of a liquor distributor; and Tommy Bagwell, the poultry industry billionaire.

Also on the list of co-hosts is Bill White, who led the failed Buckhead Cityhood movement and recently decamped for Florida.

The details are not yet clear, but the invite indicates a high-dollar event. To serve as a host costs $250,000 per couple. Attendees pay $6,600 to get in the door.

Trump has ventured sparingly to Georgia since he was booked in the Fulton County Jail last year on charges of subverting his 2020 election defeat. But his campaign is planning more visits in the runup to the November election, seeing the state as a “must-win” for his comeback bid.