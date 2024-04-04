Georgia’s top election officials weren’t consulted on sweeping election measure

Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs says her office wasn’t consulted on a sweeping election bill approved by the Georgia Legislature last month.

Fuchs made the comments on Thursday’s “Politically Georgia” show, adding, “I think if you’re going to draft legislation that has an impact on election officials, you should sit down with them (and) get their input.”

Senate Bill 189 now awaits Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature. If signed into law, the measure would broaden activists ability to challenge voter eligibility, eliminate counting ballots with computer QR codes, and strengthen ballot security requirements.

It would also make it easier for independent presidential candidates, like Robert F. Kennedy and Cornel West, to get on the Georgia ballot, as long as they qualify in 20 other states.

If that happens, it could put the Secretary of State’s office in a major time crunch.

" I just wonder if anybody’s looked at the calendar ...and how that runs you up against the deadlines that you need to have in mind for getting your own ballot organized for the fall,” she said.

She was also doubtful that Gov. Kemp would sign the measure into law. “I don’t think it’s going to get signed into law, but I can’t predict the future,” says Fuchs.

WIN List’s Melita Easter also joined the show Thursday to talk about the May 21st state primary.

Easter said she started the organization to elect pro-choice democratic women.

She says 2024 marks the first major election cycle since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, putting the issues of abortion, contraception and IVF on the front and center for voters.

“This is the first election cycle where women who qualified for office qualified, knowing that their rights were no longer secured, that medical autonomy was no longer granted,” said Easters, “And so it has generated more women candidates on our side of the aisle than we’ve ever seen before.”

Currently, the state’s general assembly has 81 women legislators.

