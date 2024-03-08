Republicans in a rural Georgia county ignore a judge’s order to qualify candidates

The party seems to be spoiling for a fight, arguing that the government can’t compel a political party to give up its rights to select candidates.

“To some, this may seem like a radical or foreign concept, since many people have gotten used to the idea that GOP and Democrat politicians are unaccountable to any set of principles or policy outcomes, often to the anger of voters,” wrote Alex Johnson, the party’s attorney.

He didn’t return requests for comment on Thursday.

Commission candidate Steven Henry, one of four contenders turned away by the party, fired back in court. His attorney Bryan Tyson argued the local GOP has “invented their own reality” and willfully violated the judge’s order.

There’s little chance of a Democratic takeover in Catoosa, a county along the state border with Tennessee that Donald Trump won with more than three-quarters of the vote in 2020.

But party hard-liners in Catoosa and several other deep-red counties have tried to exert more influence over the GOP primaries, where most countywide races are decided. (In Georgia, the two major political parties handle the process for candidates to qualify for office.)

Chattooga and Pickens counties also recently adopted “accountability” rules that give party leaders more control over which candidates can run on the ballot with an “R” by their name, though it’s not clear if any office seekers in those counties were blocked from qualifying.

Catoosa GOP leaders have said the policy helps them “get to know” candidates seeking powerful offices. She said those who are rejected can still apply as an independent or run as a Democrat.

Tyson, Henry’s attorney, said it’s cut and dry.

“The fact the Catoosa County GOP continues to refuse to qualify Republican candidates in the face of multiple court orders giving them an opportunity to change their behavior is staggering,” he said. “We expect the court will order appropriate remedies tomorrow.”