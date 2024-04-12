PG A.M.: Long-delayed investigation puts Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in hot seat

He has also taken his criticism a step further, giving his blessing to a range of efforts in the Georgia Senate aimed at seeking retribution against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the racketeering charges against Trump and 18 co-defendants.

The only reason she didn’t include Jones in the sweeping case is a ruling by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney that found Willis has an “untenable” conflict of interest because she hosted a fundraiser for Charlie Bailey, Jones’ Democratic opponent in the 2022 election.

That left it up to the nonpartisan Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia. The state agency’s Director Pete Skandalakis on Thursday appointed himself to investigate the matter after about two years of looking for another attorney to take on the task. Jones said he welcomed the probe.

“Fani Willis has made a mockery of this legal process, as she tends to do,” he said. “I look forward to a quick resolution and moving forward with the business of the state of Georgia.”

Democrats are betting Jones will regret his critiques of Willis — and that he’ll face punishment either in the justice system or the ballot box for aiding Trump’s attempt to reverse his 2020 defeat.

Bailey, a Willis ally whose wife is on the DA’s staff, called Jones a “fool” and said that his critiques of a veteran prosecutor “who has put hundreds of violent criminals in prison is the height of absurdity.”

He added: “What an absolute clown.”

***

FBI THREATS. In the wake of the violent incident outside the Atlanta FBI field office earlier this month where a U.S. Navy veteran rammed a security gate with his car, FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress on Thursday that it’s part of a much broader security problem for the feds.

“We have seen a substantial jump in threats towards FBI personnel and facilities,” Wray said.

While the FBI director refused to discuss the Atlanta case during his testimony before a House spending panel, Wray expressed his clear concerns. “Unfortunately, this is part of a broader phenomenon that we see in the country right now, which is an uptick in violence against law enforcement,” he said.

Wray spent much of the hearing sparring with Republicans such as U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, over the FBI’s foreign intelligence surveillance practices. Clyde said the FBI was doing “an end run around the Fourth Amendment,” a charge that Wray rejected. The House will try today to vote on a GOP plan to reform those surveillance rules.

Keeping an eye on Atlanta would come naturally to Wray, since he was a partner in the King & Spalding law firm’s Atlanta office before being tapped to run the FBI.

***

MOVING UP. A shakeup in two key U.S. House committees has opened a slot for U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, on the House Rules Committee, the AJC’s Jamie Dupree reports.

“It is our sworn duty as members of Congress to govern, and I look forward to serving on the Rules Committee to help advance legislation that benefits the American people,” Scott said.

Normally, reporters on Capitol Hill would write that Scott has been appointed to one of the most powerful committees in the House of Representatives. But under GOP leadership in this Congress, the Rules Committee — which is usually seen as the speaker’s legislative gatekeeper for what goes to the House floor — has become an afterthought in many ways.

Because so many Republicans routinely refuse to vote with their party, GOP leaders have had to rely on Democrats to help pass major bills — approving them under a process that goes around the Rules Committee.

Scott’s statement on the duty “to govern” can be seen as a jab at members of the House Freedom Caucus who have tangled repeatedly with GOP leaders. Scott has been highly critical of Freedom Caucus members for not being team players in this Congress.

***

CULTURE WARRIOR. U.S. Rep. Mike Collins has carved a reputation as the chief “memer” of Congress, with social media posts both amusing and aggressive. Insider Tia Mitchell takes a deep dive into the Jackson Republican’s background in a profile that publishes this morning, including his embrace of the far-right on social media.

From the story:

Still in his first term in office, Collins' platform has increased largely because of his presence on social media. It is also the main source of criticism aimed at him. His memes and far-right takes on X also serve to establish Collins' conservative credentials in Washington. It gives him a direct line to a certain type of GOP voter in a way that no visit to the Rotary Club can and in a manner that did not exist when his father was in office. - -The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

***

NEW ‘WIN LIST’ LIST. The Georgia WIN List is out with its next 10 endorsements of the pro-choice Democratic women it will put its time and money behind. The list includes women in six contested Democratic primaries and at least three challengers to sitting Democratic members of the General Assembly.

On that list are Terracia Wilkinson, an Atlanta publicist, in her race to unseat incumbent Democratic state Sen. Donzella James; Euriel Hemmerly, who is challenging Democratic state Sen. Michael “Doc” Rhett in Cobb County; and former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler in her challenge to state Rep. Angela Moore in the newly redrawn House District 91.

In other May primaries, WIN List tapped Nkoyo Effiong Lewis in the crowded field to replace retiring Democratic state Sen. Horacena Tate in Fulton County; Mekyah McQueen, a math teacher and Spelman alum, to replace retiring state Rep. Roger Bruce; and Maggy Martinez in the newly created open House seat that includes portions of Clayton and Henry Counties.

For November, the group also tapped Tracey Verhoeven for her challenge against Republican state Sen. Brandon Beach and Sadia Ali to defeat GOP state Sen. Ed Setzler in Cobb County. Both Verhoeven and Ali have to get through contested May primaries first before they would face their incumbent targets.

The group headed by Melita Easters has made a name for itself by giving early support to women who have gone on to become high-profile members of the General Assembly and beyond.

***

LISTEN UP. Today on the “Politically Georgia” radio show, Bob Wilson, the former district attorney in DeKalb County, joins to discuss former President Donald Trump’s legal risks in the criminal hush money trial that starts Monday in New York.

Listen live at 10 a.m. on 90.1 FM, at AJC.com and at WABE.org.

In case you missed Thursday’s episode, we recapped Trump’s visit to Atlanta for a Wednesday fundraiser. Also, President Joe Biden’s Georgia campaign director Jonae Wartel joined to discuss the campaign’s expansion in Georgia, the issues she sees driving the race, and what’s ahead for 2024.

Catch up with “Politically Georgia” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

***

AT THE STATION. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens used his annual State of the City address in March to announce plans for four new MARTA rail stations. On Thursday, he revealed where they will be located.

All have one thing in common: Proximity to the existing and future Atlanta Beltline, including one near the popular Krog Street Market. The AJC’s Riley Bunch has the full breakdown.

***

SAVANNAH GUNS. We told you in Thursday’s newsletter about a proposed gun ordinance change before the Savannah City Council. The revised law would make it illegal to leave guns in unlocked cars within the city limits and require residents to report the theft of firearms to the Savannah Police Department.

A few hours later, council passed the legislation, electing to do the first and second readings in the same council meeting. The proposal had drawn criticism from gun rights activists in the 10 days between when it was announced and Thursday’s vote. None of those pundits showed up at City Hall to speak against it during a public comment period.

The Savannah Morning News’ Evan Lasseter reports enforcement of the ordinance won’t begin until July, allowing time for a public awareness campaign.

***

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden delivers virtual remarks at the National Action Network Convention, a racial justice conference organized by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

The House has votes lined up.

The Senate is out of session.

***

IN MEMORIAM. We’re sending our deepest condolences to the many friends and family of Glenn McCutchen, a longtime member of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s staff and then leadership.

McCutchen started his newspaper career at his hometown Columbus Ledger-Enquirer but was quickly poached by the then-Atlanta Constitution. Over the course of a 44-year career with Cox Enterprises, he worked his way up from cub reporter to managing editor and eventually executive editor of the newly merged Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He later became publisher for several Cox-owned papers in Texas.

As told in his obituary, the AJC won two Pulitzer Prizes and “at least as many lawsuits” under McCutchen’s leadership. “Glenn would say that as a journalist you’re not doing your job if people aren’t trying to sue you,” the obituary reads.

***

DOG OF THE DAY. The forecast this weekend calls for sun, and by our Dog of the Day prediction model, that means Yogi Evans will be hiking on a trail somewhere in the North Georgia mountains with his people.

A mix of a soft-coated Wheaten terrier and “who knows what else,” a reliable source tells us Yogi walks almost six miles a day. That includes a weekly mountain excursion as part of the exclusive “Druid Hills Gentlemen’s Hiking and Drinking Society.”

Along with said drinking and hiking, Yogi also includes licking and yodeling among his hobbies, rain or shine, and calls David Evans and state Rep. Becky Evans, D-Atlanta, his people.

***

