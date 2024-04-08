FBI gate crash suspect slated to be in court for detention hearing

A man accused of trying to breach the gate at the FBI’s Atlanta headquarters a week ago is scheduled for a pretrial detention hearing Monday afternoon, according to online records.

Ervin Lee Bolling, 48, is due to appear before U.S. Magistrate Court Judge Catherine M. Salinas for the 2:30 p.m. hearing that will likely determine whether he should stay in custody.

Bolling is accused of damaging “the final denial barrier” April 1 inside the gate of the FBI’s facility on Flowers Road in Chamblee by ramming it in an orange Buick Encore, according to a federal affidavit. Prosecutors said the U.S. Navy veteran tried to follow a special agent’s car through the gate. Afterward, Bolling got out of the wrecked car, walked past the gate and refused to comply with the special agents detaining him, the affidavit stated.

He was taken to the hospital and made his first court appearance Wednesday, when Salinas ordered that Bolling be held until Monday’s hearing, according to an order of temporary detention. Prosecutors had sent the judge a motion for detention that argued the South Carolina resident was a risk to flee or obstruct justice, court documents stated.

“The Court should detain defendant because there are no conditions of release that will reasonably assure the appearance of the person as required and the safety of any other person and the community,” prosecutors wrote.

After taking Bolling into custody, agents searched him and found that he was carrying his passport. The affidavit did not mention if there were any weapons in Bolling’s car or on his person.

Bolling faces one federal count of destruction of government property, court documents show. He is also charged with violating state law in DeKalb County and faces one count of interference with government property, local officials said. On Sunday, county jail records showed he still had not been booked.

The impact with the wedge barrier caused damage that exceeded $1,000, a threshold that increases the suspect’s maximum possible sentence from one to 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. legal code. The wedge barrier, also known as the final denial barrier, rises back into place after each authorized car passes through.

A motive for Bolling’s actions is still unclear. He served in the military for 20 years with no disciplinary history. He is married, has three children and no serious legal troubles as a civilian. Records show he is an insurance broker in the Greenville area.