Perdue removes image of disgraced deputy from TV ad

Hall shot back that it was Perdue’s “crack campaign team” that put the footage in the ad. He added that Marty Kemp attended the event to support Perdue’s 2020 bid for a second U.S. Senate term.

“You know, the same person David Perdue looked in the eye & told he would be supporting alongside the governor for re-election this year,” Hall posted on social media.

The TV spot is part of a volley of new ads Perdue’s campaign financed this week with a $600,000 ad buy.

The governor and his allies have described Perdue as a traitor after he entered the race for governor in December with Trump’s support. Perdue frames himself as the only Republican who can unite warring GOP factions to defeat Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.