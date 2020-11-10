Forsyth County chief deputy arrested, faces child porn charges

Forsyth County Chief Deputy Grady Sanford, 56, was charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography and immediately fired. The charges are the result of an investigation that began Friday when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent the GBI a report flagging Sanford’s computer, agency spokeswoman Nelly Miles said.

According to the initial investigation, the NCMEC report indicated that child porn images had been uploaded to a popular email service from an IP address linked to Sanford’s home in Canton. The GBI executed a search warrant at the address on Windsor Green Court on Tuesday and arrested Sanford, Miles said.