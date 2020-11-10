Forsyth County chief deputy arrested, faces child porn charges

A high-ranking Georgia law enforcement official was arrested Tuesday after a GBI investigation led to the state agency charging him with multiple counts related to child pornography, authorities said.
Forsyth County Chief Deputy Grady Sanford, 56, was charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography and immediately fired. The charges are the result of an investigation that began Friday when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent the GBI a report flagging Sanford’s computer, agency spokeswoman Nelly Miles said.
According to the initial investigation, the NCMEC report indicated that child porn images had been uploaded to a popular email service from an IP address linked to Sanford’s home in Canton. The GBI executed a search warrant at the address on Windsor Green Court on Tuesday and arrested Sanford, Miles said.
Sanford was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center. The sheriff’s office has not responded to questions about Sanford’s bond status.
In a statement, Forsyth Sheriff Ron Freeman said his office was alerted to the search warrant at Sanford’s home Tuesday morning. After the GBI found probable cause to arrest Sanford, his employment with the Forsyth sheriff’s office was terminated immediately, Freeman said.
“To say this is a shock is a gross understatement,” Freeman said. “Our trust and that of our community has been betrayed. I’ve made a commitment to be transparent, even when one of our own employees does wrong. No one is exempt and no one is above the law.”
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.
In other news:
Credit: WSBTV Videos