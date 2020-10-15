Ossoff sets new Georgia record with latest fundraising haul

Ossoff’s campaign said his haul is the largest-ever fundraising quarter for a U.S. Senate race in Georgia, thanks to more than 600,000 contributions of the three-month period between July 1 and Sept. 30. The average contribution was roughly $35, and 97% of the donations were under $100, his aides said.

Most polls show Ossoff and Perdue locked in a razor-thin race for a U.S. Senate seat, and several well-known prognosticators have rated the contest a “tossup.” Perdue, a former Fortune 500 chief executive, has also built a formidable warchest, though his latest figures weren’t immediately available.