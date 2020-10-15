X

Ossoff sets new Georgia record with latest fundraising haul

September 26, 2020 Stone Mountain - U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff speaks to his supporters prior to a drive-thru, socially distanced, yard-sign pickup event hosted by the Georgia Federation of Democratic Women and the DeKalb Democratic Women’s groups in Stone Mountain on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Greg Bluestein, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Democrat raises $21M+ in bid to oust Perdue

Democrat Jon Ossoff will report raising more than $21.3 million over the last three months of his campaign to oust U.S Sen. David Perdue, and he ended the third-quarter with about $8.3 million in cash on hand for the final stretch.

Ossoff’s campaign said his haul is the largest-ever fundraising quarter for a U.S. Senate race in Georgia, thanks to more than 600,000 contributions of the three-month period between July 1 and Sept. 30. The average contribution was roughly $35, and 97% of the donations were under $100, his aides said.

Most polls show Ossoff and Perdue locked in a razor-thin race for a U.S. Senate seat, and several well-known prognosticators have rated the contest a “tossup.” Perdue, a former Fortune 500 chief executive, has also built a formidable warchest, though his latest figures weren’t immediately available.

The Democrat has honed a reputation as a prodigious fundraiser since his 2017 special election bid for a U.S. House district in Atlanta’s northern suburbs. He raised roughly $30 million during that campaign, setting new fundraising records for a U.S. House race.

ExploreTwo Senate races, two runoffs? Double overtime a growing prospect in Georgia

With control of the U.S. Senate potentially at stake, the rival campaigns and their allies have flooded the airwaves with TV ads. More than $120 million has so far been spent or reserved on ads promoting Ossoff or Perdue, eclipsing previous state spending records.

Some operatives and activists are girding for a January runoff, which would be required if no candidate secures a majority of the vote. Libertarian Shane Hazel has negligible support in many polls, but with margins so tight, siphoning even a small percentage of votes could be enough to force overtime.

The other U.S. Senate race in Georgia is virtually assured of reaching a runoff. In that 20-candidate race for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat, Democratic frontrunner Raphael Warnock previously disclosed that he raised nearly $13 million in the three-month period.

