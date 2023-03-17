LISTEN: An extraordinary look inside the Fulton grand jury probe

In exclusive interviews, five members of the Fulton County special grand jury revealed behind-the-scenes details about the investigation of whether Donald Trump and his allies broke Georgia law by interfering with the results.
Tamar Hallerman joins Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy to discuss the investigation. You’ll also hear about a third recorded phone call the grand jurors listened to between Trump and the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston.
Plus, our insiders tell you about the quick passage of a Georgia House bill to limit treatment for transgender children. And you’ll hear from Lt. Gov. Burt Jones on why he’s backing a new push to legalize sports betting in Georgia.
You’ll also hear answers to questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline, which you can call anytime at (770)810-5297.
