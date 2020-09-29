Kemp unlikely to overhaul Georgia coronavirus restrictions

Since mid-July, Georgia has reported declining cases in nine out of the past 10 weeks, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of state data shows. The current seven-day rolling average of new cases of 1,135 is down about 70% from the July peak, an AJC analysis of state data found.

Kemp’s latest 51-page order, signed two weeks ago and set to expire by Thursday, for the first time sets up a three-phase system for in-person visits based on the rate of coronavirus testing, the length of time the home has gone without a new case and other factors such as community spread.

It also renewed safety guidelines for restaurants, bars and other businesses to follow to stay open. And it extends a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, which has become a focus of public health experts who have encouraged him to impose stricter limits.

Kemp on Tuesday rejected that notion, saying that his discussions with Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the state’s public health commissioner, convinced him that Georgians might rebel.

“It’s a great idea, but people are over that. One of the things that Dr. Toomey and I have tried to do is to make sure that we’re putting things out there that people can buy into,” he said. “And to go backwards on that, I just don’t think people are going to comply with it.”