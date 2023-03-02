X
Dark Mode Toggle

Georgia House approves bill building on 2022 mental health overhaul

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

The Georgia House on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a bill that aims to build upon landmark mental health legislation that became law last year.

House Bill 520 passed 163-3.

This year’s bill focuses on addressing a shortage of mental health providers and streamlining the way agencies share information about patients.

“(HB) 520 is essential for us to move forward for additional services and additional accountability the taxpayers of Georgia expect us to apply when we’re delivering services to families in crisis,” said Decatur Democratic state Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, a co-sponsor of the legislation who also co-sponsored last year’s bill.

HB 520 aims to create a way for state agencies to share information that could help address what the bill calls “familiar faces” that law enforcement and mental health providers see time and time again. State Rep. Todd Jones, a Republican from Cumming, said there is a merry-go-round of people who cycle from homelessness to jails or prisons to the emergency room.

“Unfortunately, the criminal justice system has become the biggest provider of either substance abuse or mental health services,” he said.

The legislation calls on the Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission to work with the departments of Community Supervision, Corrections, Juvenile Justice and others to develop agreed-upon definitions of terms — such as “serious mental illness” and “recidivism” — to ensure consistent data collection from law enforcement.

This year’s bill aims to increase capacity for people who need to receive inpatient care and would ask the behavioral health commission to do a “bed study” to determine how many people can receive inpatient behavioral health care in Georgia facilities.

Last year’s effort was a priority of then-House Speaker David Ralston, who aimed to ensure that mental health care was covered by insurance companies in the same way that physical health care is covered. Lawmakers also greatly increased funding for mental health services. Ralston died in November.

Last year’s bill aimed to enforce a federal law that requires “parity” in health coverage and take other steps to improve care. The federal government in 2008 enacted a law that aimed to require parity — meaning insurance companies were to cover mental health care the same way they do physical health care. Data has not been collected in Georgia to determine whether that is happening, but anecdotal evidence indicated it was not at the time.

The law also requires public health insurers, such as Medicare and Medicaid, and private insurers to file reports on parity to the commissioners of the Department of Public Health and Department of Insurance.

“This issue is so important to our state that the members of this House, this body, need to be fully informed of y’all’s work over the years,” said House Speaker Jon Burns, a Newington Republican. “I can assure you that Speaker Ralston is smiling down on this body right now.”

About the Author

Follow Maya T. Prabhu on facebookFollow Maya T. Prabhu on twitter

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jim Galloway

Newly discovered early ‘Gone With the Wind’ movie script reveals a much harsher depiction...6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Deadly gang attack set in motion by guards at Phillips State Prison
11h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart failing at big part of his job
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Murder charges dropped against Carrollton sharecropper in historic court hearing
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Murder charges dropped against Carrollton sharecropper in historic court hearing
1h ago

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter turns himself in following arrest warrants
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LISTEN: The grand jury forewoman speaks
1h ago
Effort to pass bill legalizing sports betting, horse racing fails in the Senate
2h ago
Georgia Republicans rally behind new oversight of prosecutors
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
10h ago
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top