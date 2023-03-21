Split over Georgia hospital rules could halt other bills in Legislature

Now new players are entering the fray.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, a newly elected Republican, has made the overhaul a foremost priority, saying it would help provide “quality health care” for underserved communities. But his family business could also directly benefit from the proposal, sparking concerns of a conflict of interest.

House leaders have so far balked at approving the legislation to overhaul the health care rules, which has already passed the Senate and is now awaiting a vote in the House Health and Human Services Committee.

And Gov. Brian Kemp’s office has quietly raised issues with the measure, partly because of concerns it could threaten fragile negotiations involving the future of the Medical College of Georgia.

The standoff could cause collateral damage in the closing days of the session, when lawmakers sometimes hold legislation “hostage” to be used in a trade for the passage of other legislation.

Senate leaders indicated they could block the next phase of Georgia’s landmark mental health legislation if the hospital rules aren’t rewritten. That overhaul was a defining piece of the late House Speaker David Ralston’s legislative legacy.

‘Significant harm’

What’s driving the sudden traction of legislation that has stalled for years under the Gold Dome?

Supporters of the overhaul often bring up a proposal for a privately owned 100-bed hospital that could be fast-tracked for Jones’ native Butts County if the certificate of need program is rolled back.

Jones’ father, Bill Jones, has long advocated for a new hospital that could be built on a 250-acre tract of land he assembled for roughly $30 million near a sprawling new development along I-75.

Although renderings provided by Butts County depict a hospital campus on parcels owned by Bill Jones’ firm, the lieutenant governor’s office says the land hasn’t been designated yet for the medical complex and the project is not finalized.

The Jones camp is lining up against the Wellstar Health System, which said the proposed hospital could not only threaten the Sylvan Grove facility it operates in Butts County but also a complex it runs in nearby Griffin.

At a February hearing, Wellstar General Counsel Leo Reichert said the system has spent millions to improve Sylvan Grove, an aging 25-bed project, and he warned a new hospital project would bring “significant harm” if it closes.

The Cobb County-based health care system has drawn criticism from Georgia leaders for shuttering the Atlanta Medical Center last year, a closure that triggered calls from Democrats for a federal investigation into Wellstar’s practices.

‘New car smell’

It’s impossible to disentangle the debate over hospital rules from a separate initiative involving the health care giant.

Wellstar is negotiating a deal to partner with — and possibly take over — the Augusta University Health System. As part of the overhaul, lawmakers recently approved spending $105 million to upgrade the records for the Medical College of Georgia, a unit of the Augusta system.

State officials worry that Wellstar could abandon the negotiations if the certificate of need program is scaled back.

At a private luncheon Tuesday, Kemp’s top aide, Trey Kilpatrick, and University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue met with House Republicans to “highlight the risks” that the legislation would pose to the pending deal, according to several people in the room.

Some House Republicans have raised their own concerns. At a House Health and Human Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, several questioned the rush to pass the measure. Among them was state Rep. Mark Newton, who reminded his colleagues that it’s a “two-year session.”

And a handful of hospital executives spoke in grave terms about the legislation. Bill Lee of Evans Memorial Hospital said his aging Claxton facility can’t compete against a “brand-new hospital that has a new car smell.”

“It keeps me up at night,” he said of the prospect of changes to the certificate of need program.

He echoed the view of supporters who worry scaling it back could lead to dozens of at-risk hospitals being forced out by private medical centers that don’t offer emergency services and steer clear of poorer areas.

But the legislation has also sparked a divide among health care giants. Thomas Worthy of Piedmont Healthcare, the largest not-for-profit health system in Georgia, told lawmakers the overhaul could trigger “expeditious” expansion in counties with shuttered hospitals or no health care facilities at all.

Then there are those who agree with the scathing take of Billy Mathis, the chair of the Lee County Board of Commissioners, who has been locked in a yearslong battle with regulators over a new 50-bed hospital he supports for his southwest Georgia community.

“The system is rigged. It’s rigged in favor of monopolies, and we see what monopolies give us,” he said. “Unfortunately, many will continue to leave the area in search of better quality health care.”