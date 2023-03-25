Opinion: Improving Ga.’s rural health care can’t fall victim to special interests

While they have shut down one facility, brought metro hospitals to a breaking point and threatened the state; their misguided opposition to SB 99 has been questioned by few. Their pretentious belief that they know what’s best for rural Georgia is astounding. In fact, on more than one occasion, lobbyists walked into my office offering to narrow this legislation to only benefit my hometown and family. I profusely refused because this is not about one issue, it is about expanding access for all of rural Georgia. This is not about one community. This policy and my persistence to see it pass is for all rural communities. I firmly believe they should have the choice to decide and my support will not waiver.

As a 6th generation rural Georgian, I learned from an early age about the challenges smaller communities face. Things like access to healthcare and good-paying jobs are often limited. While SB 99 will not get a final vote before the end of the legislative session, I will not stop fighting to enable rural communities to have a voice in bringing quality health care to their citizens. I will continue to stand with them, rather than those who want to protect the status quo.

I believe that the specific needs of our communities are best decided by those at the local level – not those at the Gold Dome with special interests.

Burt Jones is Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor.