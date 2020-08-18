DNC Notebook: Georgia Democrats gush over Michelle Obama’s keynote

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who arrived on the Zoom call a smidge late after helping her kids log on to virtual learning, said she couldn’t stop replaying Obama’s speech in her mind.

“I want to bed dreaming about Michelle Obama. Literally,” she quipped. “Then I threw in Barack just for support. He made a cameo appearance.”

Bottoms will deliver her own prime-time speech on Thursday, shortly before Biden accepts the nomination. She told fellow Democratic delegates that it’s up to them to help Biden rack up such a commanding lead that Trump can’t cast doubt about the integrity of the vote.

“All eyes are literally on Georgia,” she said. “We’re not going to let this country down.”

One of the guests was U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, one of Biden’s 2020 Democratic rivals featured on the convention’s first day. She joked about how she was able to deliver the speech barefoot last night – a benefit of a virtual convention – before leveling with the assembled Georgians.

“You saw a party united last night,” Klobuchar said, adding: “In a state like yours, we’re going to have to bring in independents and moderate Republicans as well as getting our turnout as strong as it can.”

In primetime, John Lewis still on Democrats’ minds

We counted at least four mentions of Georgia Congressman John Lewis, the civil rights giant who died in July, during Monday night’s primetime speeches. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who hosted Lewis at the city’s Black Lives Matter Plaza in what was his final public appearance, mentioned his participation in the March on Washington.

George Floyd’s brothers talked about participating in what Lewis called “good trouble,” and Alabama U.S. Sen. Doug Jones referenced Lewis’ voting rights march across Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Michelle Obama quoted Lewis directly in what we already told you was a highly praised speech that closed out day one. She encouraged viewers to vote and use their voices against injustice in the spirit of Lewis.

“Echoing heroes like John Lewis who said, ‘When you see something that is not right, you must say something. You must do something,‘” Obama said in her closing. “That is the truest form of empathy. Not just feeling, but doing.”

Building a DNC playlist with Barack Obama and ‘DJ Maggie'

Former President Barack Obama on Monday released an eclectic music playlist to coincide with the convention.

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family,” he wrote on Twitter. “I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it.”

The artists include country act The Chicks, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Obama family favorite Beyoncé and John Coltrane.

But the former president isn’t the only one bringing the tunes. Democratic Party of Georgia communications director Maggie Chambers plays a song at the beginning and end of each morning breakfast meeting.

Monday’s jame: “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire. Today’s meeting featured Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

State Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick shouted out “DJ Maggie” in the Zoom chat as delegation members swayed on the screen. Chambers said she is accepting requests.