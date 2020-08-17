Convention notebook: Georgia Democrats evoke John Lewis in kicking off DNC 2020

Georgia can be flipped blue, and this week’s convention will help fire up party activists to get out the vote through November, state Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikema Williams told delegation members in their inaugural convention event.
The virtual nature of this year’s festivities — the delegation is using Zoom for most meetings — has led to shortened meetings and condensed speeches. Williams also noted that she missed some of the flamboyance of past conventions: no one showed up to this mornings breakfast meeting in costume.
But the mission and the message has not changed, she said. Georgia Democrats want to convince the party’s leadership they should be taken seriously as a battleground state. And Georgia Rep. John Lewis, who died last month, left them a blueprint of how to cause “good trouble.”
“As we remember Congressman John Lewis and lift up his spirit, we know that he left us with a job to do,” Williams, who is now the Democratic nominee for Lewis’s seat, said. “We know, like he taught us, that our vote is the most powerful non-violent tool in a democratic society. And we must expand access to the ballot so that our democracy is fully realized. We must register voters across the country, help every single Georgia voter cast their ballot safely, and, when we win in November, we must pass the new Voting Rights Act to make sure that the right to vote is truly a accessible to every person in this country.”
Other breakfast speakers included Richmond, Va., Mayor Levar Stoney, Biden campaign national political director Erin Wilson and Congresswoman Lucy McBath, who is running for re-election in one of the country’s most competitive districts.
McBath thanked the delegates for the work across the state supporting Democratic initiatives and candidates, and she also talked about her work in Washington to push for expanded access to health care and meet the needs of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the upcoming election is a referendum on which party appears to be in a better position to help those in need.
" At its core, I believe this election is truly about having a government that is for the people by the people,” McBath, a Marietta Democrat said. “Such as even all the work that we’ve slated to do in the House, everything that we have done (and) all the pieces of legislation that we’ve put forth for this 116th, Congress has been specifically for the people.”
Georgia delegates host ‘Southern Homecoming’ reception with Jim Clyburn
The Georgia and South Carolina delegations will host a joint reception later tonight titled “Southern Homecoming” where the featured guest is U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn.
Clyburn, a veteran lawmaker, also has a speaking slot later in the evening during primetime programming that begins at 9 p.m. His Biden endorsement is credited with helping the former vice president win South Carolina’s primary in March and put him on a path to clinching the party’s nomination.
Kasich speech at DNC leads to memories of Zell Miller at RNC
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican who endorsed Joe Biden, was given a primetime speaking slot for the convention’s first evening. That has led many to research when is the last time a Democrat spoke at the Republican National Convention.
The answer: Zell Miller, a former Georgia governor, who became a vocal supporter of President Georgia W. Bush and in 2004 delivered the keynote speech at GOP’s convention. At the time, Miller was believed to be the first elected official from one major party to keynote the other party’s convention. Kasich isn’t delivering the DNC keynote this year, so Miller’s feat appears to still stand.
About the Authors