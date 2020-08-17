Convention notebook: Georgia Democrats evoke John Lewis in kicking off DNC 2020

McBath thanked the delegates for the work across the state supporting Democratic initiatives and candidates, and she also talked about her work in Washington to push for expanded access to health care and meet the needs of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the upcoming election is a referendum on which party appears to be in a better position to help those in need.

" At its core, I believe this election is truly about having a government that is for the people by the people,” McBath, a Marietta Democrat said. “Such as even all the work that we’ve slated to do in the House, everything that we have done (and) all the pieces of legislation that we’ve put forth for this 116th, Congress has been specifically for the people.”

Georgia delegates host ‘Southern Homecoming’ reception with Jim Clyburn

The Georgia and South Carolina delegations will host a joint reception later tonight titled “Southern Homecoming” where the featured guest is U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn.

Clyburn, a veteran lawmaker, also has a speaking slot later in the evening during primetime programming that begins at 9 p.m. His Biden endorsement is credited with helping the former vice president win South Carolina’s primary in March and put him on a path to clinching the party’s nomination.

Kasich speech at DNC leads to memories of Zell Miller at RNC

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican who endorsed Joe Biden, was given a primetime speaking slot for the convention’s first evening. That has led many to research when is the last time a Democrat spoke at the Republican National Convention.

The answer: Zell Miller, a former Georgia governor, who became a vocal supporter of President Georgia W. Bush and in 2004 delivered the keynote speech at GOP’s convention. At the time, Miller was believed to be the first elected official from one major party to keynote the other party’s convention. Kasich isn’t delivering the DNC keynote this year, so Miller’s feat appears to still stand.