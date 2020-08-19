What Stacey Abrams said Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention

In a democracy, we do not elect saviors. We cast our ballots for those who see our struggles and pledge to serve, who hear our dreams and work to make them real. To defend our way of life by protecting our right to vote.

Faced with a president of cowardice, Joe Biden is a man of proven courage. He will restore our moral compass by confronting our challenges, not by hiding from them or undermining our elections to keep his job.

In a time of voter suppression at home and authoritarians abroad, Joe Biden will be a champion for free and fair elections, for a public health system that keeps us safe. For an economy that we build back better than before. And for accountability and integrity in our system of justice.

We stand with Joe Biden because this isn’t just about defeating Donald Trump. We are in this to win for America, so let’s get it done.

