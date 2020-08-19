What Stacey Abrams said Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention

Here is the text of Stacey Abrams’ speech on Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention. Abrams, the Democratic candidate for Georgia governor in 2018, was among a group of rising Democratic stars who spoke in support of presidential candidate Joe Biden:
This nation belongs to all of us and, in every election, we choose how we will create a more perfect union, not by taking sides but by taking stock of where we are and what we need. This year’s choice could not be more clear.
America faces a triple threat, a public health catastrophe, an economic collapse and a reckoning with racial justice and inequality.
So our choice is clear, a steady experienced public servant who can lead us out of this crisis just like he’s done before. Or a man who only knows how to deny and distract. A leader who care about our families, or a president who only cares about himself.
We know Joe Biden. America, we need Joe Biden. To make your voice heard, text vote to 30330.
In a democracy, we do not elect saviors. We cast our ballots for those who see our struggles and pledge to serve, who hear our dreams and work to make them real. To defend our way of life by protecting our right to vote.
Faced with a president of cowardice, Joe Biden is a man of proven courage. He will restore our moral compass by confronting our challenges, not by hiding from them or undermining our elections to keep his job.
In a time of voter suppression at home and authoritarians abroad, Joe Biden will be a champion for free and fair elections, for a public health system that keeps us safe. For an economy that we build back better than before. And for accountability and integrity in our system of justice.
We stand with Joe Biden because this isn’t just about defeating Donald Trump. We are in this to win for America, so let’s get it done.