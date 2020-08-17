WSB poll: Trump and Biden are neck-and-neck in Georgia as DNC meet begins

But the poll points to strengths for Republicans, who have won every statewide race in Georgia for more than a decade, including Trump’s 5-point win in 2016. The president has a 15-point lead over Biden among men, and Trump has the edge among white voters (68%) and those 65 and over (55%).

“Georgia politics for Democrats is an awful lot like climbing Stone Mountain. For 45 minutes you can make a lot of progress, but the last stretch is vertical,” said Mark Rountree, the president of Landmark. “They’ve gotten close to Republicans, but it’s hard to get that final step. They still haven’t gotten over the edge.”

Biden holds a slight advantage among younger voters and leads Trump 51% to 44% with women and 42% to 31% with independents. Both candidates have solid support within their own parties: About 85% of Republicans back Trump, while roughly the same proportion of Democrats support Biden.

The poll of 500 likely voters was conducted Friday and Saturday and has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points. See the crosstabs here.