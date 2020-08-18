Jimmy Carter: Biden can restore America’s greatness

The 95-year-old former president has stopped traveling, making this year’s virtual convention perfect. Every speech is virtual.

Last month, with Clinton, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush spoke at the Atlanta funeral for Congressman John Lewis, Carter sent a written message on behalf of him and his wife.

Although he has been out of the spotlight, Carter has been very active politically this year.

In May, before the recent attacks on the United States Postal Services, Carter called for the country to expand access to mail-in voting options as the country continues to cope with the coronavirus while steaming toward a presidential election in November.

“I urge political leaders across the country to take immediate steps to expand vote-by-mail and other measures that can help protect the core of American democracy – the right of our citizens to vote,” Carter said at the time.

He also said that he had been pained by the “tragic racial injustices and consequent backlash across our nation,” in response to the killings of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks and the violence that followed.

Aside from Carter and Clinton, Tuesday night’s speaker lineup with be highlighted by Stacy Abrams, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general and Dr. Jill Biden.