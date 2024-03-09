Democrats lean into immigration debate in Trump’s Georgia turf

“Blocking this deal will haunt MAGA Republicans come November when voters in Georgia and across the country will make it clear they want leaders who are focused on delivering solutions, not playing politics,” said spokesman Alex Floyd.

Republicans, meanwhile, have slammed Biden’s immigration policy for a record number of illegal migrant crossings, drug trafficking and threats to public safety.

And Trump has blamed Biden for the slaying of Laken Riley, a nursing student whose body was found on the University of Georgia campus. A Venezuelan native who entered the U.S. illegally was charged with her murder.

Republicans have launched an immigration-themed billboard campaign of their own targeting Biden, who will also hold a rally on Saturday in Georgia.

Credit: file Credit: file

Credit: file Credit: file