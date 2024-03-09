Democrats lean into immigration debate in Trump’s Georgia turf

National Democrats are taking the debate over immigration legislation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s backyard.
The Democratic National Committee on Saturday launched a billboard campaign in four towns across Greene’s deep-red northwest Georgia district shortly before former President Donald Trump was set to headline a rally.
The ads refer to the collapse of a bipartisan immigration bill that included tough border security measures that Republicans had long sought. It failed at the urging of Trump, who warned it could give President Joe Biden an edge.
“Blocking this deal will haunt MAGA Republicans come November when voters in Georgia and across the country will make it clear they want leaders who are focused on delivering solutions, not playing politics,” said spokesman Alex Floyd.
Republicans, meanwhile, have slammed Biden’s immigration policy for a record number of illegal migrant crossings, drug trafficking and threats to public safety.
And Trump has blamed Biden for the slaying of Laken Riley, a nursing student whose body was found on the University of Georgia campus. A Venezuelan native who entered the U.S. illegally was charged with her murder.
Republicans have launched an immigration-themed billboard campaign of their own targeting Biden, who will also hold a rally on Saturday in Georgia.
