Politically Georgia

Democrats lean into immigration debate in Trump’s Georgia turf

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-GA 14th District, speaks during a rally for former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Friday, February 23, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-GA 14th District, speaks during a rally for former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Friday, February 23, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
By
15 minutes ago

National Democrats are taking the debate over immigration legislation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s backyard.

The Democratic National Committee on Saturday launched a billboard campaign in four towns across Greene’s deep-red northwest Georgia district shortly before former President Donald Trump was set to headline a rally.

The ads refer to the collapse of a bipartisan immigration bill that included tough border security measures that Republicans had long sought. It failed at the urging of Trump, who warned it could give President Joe Biden an edge.

“Blocking this deal will haunt MAGA Republicans come November when voters in Georgia and across the country will make it clear they want leaders who are focused on delivering solutions, not playing politics,” said spokesman Alex Floyd.

Republicans, meanwhile, have slammed Biden’s immigration policy for a record number of illegal migrant crossings, drug trafficking and threats to public safety.

And Trump has blamed Biden for the slaying of Laken Riley, a nursing student whose body was found on the University of Georgia campus. A Venezuelan native who entered the U.S. illegally was charged with her murder.

Republicans have launched an immigration-themed billboard campaign of their own targeting Biden, who will also hold a rally on Saturday in Georgia.

ajc.com

Credit: file

icon to expand image

Credit: file

ajc.com

Credit: file

icon to expand image

Credit: file

ajc.com

Credit: fil

icon to expand image

Credit: fil

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: For AJC

Saturday’s rallies for Trump, Biden cement Georgia’s key role in election13h ago

Credit: Bryan County Sheriff's Office

Dead rats, explosives and a python: Georgia men accused in bizarre plot
13h ago

Flood watch in effect today, but not many heavy showers in Atlanta
10h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Fulton DA Fani Willis faces two challengers in reelection bid
15h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Fulton DA Fani Willis faces two challengers in reelection bid
15h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia’s Geoff Duncan could wage No Labels bid for president
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

PG A.M.: At State of the Union, Republicans focus on Laken Riley’s killing
Republicans in a rural Georgia county ignore a judge’s order to qualify candidates
PG A.M.: With Trump’s nomination assured, Georgia GOP leaders endorse him
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
21h ago
Georgia hospitals find some workarounds after billing systems cyberattack
Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue