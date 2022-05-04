Abrams pauses campaign fundraising to help abortion rights groups

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Abrams said the campaign will “absolutely lean into and lead on that issue,” reflecting a belief by Democrats that the yet-to-be-released ruling could provide a unifying midterm message.

“If I want to be the governor of one Georgia, that means I’ve got to govern for the women of Georgia,” she said. “And the women of Georgia by and large agree that their right to choose should not be stripped away from them.”

Abrams has become a fundraising dynamo since her 2018 run for governor ended in a narrow defeat. The Fair Fight Action political organization she founded raised more than $100 million since 2019, and the group took a similar step to boost abortion rights groups after Georgia lawmakers passed new restrictions.

Abrams, who has yet to disclose her latest figures, collected more than $9.2 million between December and January – outpacing both Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

She also won a legal battle that blocked a special pro-Kemp leadership committee from raising cash until the May 24 primary is decided.

Kemp reported this week that he added $2.7 million to his campaign account in the 26 days following the close of the legislative session, ending the latest reporting period with $10.7 million in cash on hand. Perdue has yet to disclose his latest figures.

Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell contributed to this report.