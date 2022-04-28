Fed judge curtails law giving Kemp fundraising advantage over Abrams

“He’s the only candidate in the state of Georgia who can have a leadership committee right now,” he said.

Cohen compared it to the General Assembly passing a law saying the governor - and only the governor - can ignore legal limits on how much individuals and businesses can donate.

Joyce Gist Lewis, a lawyer for the Abrams campaign, called the leadership statute unconstitutional and said Kemp benefits from “an uneven campaign finance scheme.”

Kemp’s leadership committee — Georgians First — was formed last year days after the law he signed went into effect.

It gave Kemp a massive fundraising edge. There are limits on how much a candidate can raise from an individual or business interest which don’t apply to leadership committees, so they can collect huge checks from donors.

Statewide candidates, such as those running for governor, are currently allowed to raise $7,600 from individual donors for the primary and again for the general election, plus $4,500 per runoff.

In contrast, Kemp’s leadership committee had taken checks up to $250,000 from individual donors in its first few months.

As of Jan. 31, Kemp’s leadership committee had taken in at least $2.3 million since it was formed in July. That is on top of the $12 million the governor has reported having in his campaign account.

In the opening months of the campaign for governor, Abrams and Perdue struck an alliance criticizing the leadership committee system. Both have framed it as an unfair law designed to help Kemp.

Perdue challenged it in court.

Cohen ruled in Perdue’s favor, issuing a decision in February that said the fund can’t be used to help the governor win his primary. However, the judge’s ruling held that Kemp’s fund could continue to receive unlimited donations to use in the general election campaign as long as the money isn’t spent directly on the governor’s primary campaign.

If Kemp wins his GOP primary, he faces a rematch with Abrams. The Republican narrowly won a closely fought contest with her in 2018.