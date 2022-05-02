Kemp raises $2.7M in less than a month for reelection bid

Since then, Perdue has said he would dip into his own wallet to help his campaign. The Trump-backed candidate also benefited from a Florida fundraiser held by the former president in March. And Trump-aligned outside groups have spent at least $2.5 million on pro-Perdue ads.

In a series of debates that wrapped up Sunday, both Republicans claim they are the best candidate to defeat Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is making her second run for governor.

Abrams has yet to disclose her latest figures but raised more than $9.2 million between December and January – outpacing Kemp and Perdue. She also won a legal battle that blocked a special pro-Kemp committee from raising cash until the May 24 primary is decided.

Ahead in the polls against Perdue, Kemp hasn’t yet shifted his focus entirely to Abrams. His most pressing priority is landing an outright victory against Perdue in the primary to avoid an unpredictable June runoff.

“The momentum is with our campaign,” said Kemp campaign manager Bobby Saparow, “and we will continue to outwork our competition to secure wins in May and November.”