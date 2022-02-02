Stacey Abrams raised $9.2M since entering gov race in December

Caption Experts, voters say Georgia's governor race will be intense Caption Experts, voters say Georgia's governor race will be intense

Abrams’ fundraising builds off her national profile as a voting rights advocate and prominent party leader. But the high-dollar figures are little surprise given the fundraising empire Abrams has built since her 2018 defeat to Kemp.

The end of that campaign coincided with Abrams’ launch of the Fair Fight political organization, which has collected more than $100 million in three years. It ended 2021 with roughly $19.5 million in the bank and is expected to boost Abrams and other Democrats this election cycle, just as it did in 2020.

Even so, Kemp enjoys other distinct fundraising advantages from the power of governor’s office -- and from a new law designed to give incumbents a significant financial boost.

It lets Kemp and a few other top lawmakers and party nominees create special committees that can raise unlimited contributions from donors. A federal judge is expected to soon rule on a legal challenge filed by Perdue asserting that the law creates an uneven playing field.

Abrams’ disclosure is only the latest indication of the growing fundraising power of Georgia Democrats after flipping the state in 2020 and sweeping both U.S. Senate runoffs in 2021.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has amassed $23 million in his campaign account – more than four times higher than his closest Republican rival, former football icon Herschel Walker.

Even down-ticket Democratic candidates are reporting hefty sums. State Sen. Jen Jordan, the party’s frontrunner for attorney general, and state Rep. Bee Nguyen, a candidate for secretary of state, both raised more than $1 million for their campaigns.