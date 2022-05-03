Stacey Abrams says leaked Supreme Court abortion ruling will shape her campaign

“It should be enraging to anyone that holds the belief that autonomy is an integral part of what makes us free Americans,” she said. “We should greet this news with rage and with absolute dismay, and we should be organizing ourselves to defend our people — to defend women and their rights to an abortion.”

Abrams said decisions on abortion should be left up to women, their doctors and, if warranted, their families. But not elected officials.

“My support of abortion is grounded in the belief that this is not the role of our government, it is not the role of lawmakers,” she said. “It is the responsibility of women and their doctors, women and their families, women and whomever they choose to bring into the conversation, but it is not the conversation for government to be having.”