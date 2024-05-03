PG A.M.: Trump trial judge McAfee gets bipartisan backing for election bid

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Kemp, who appointed McAfee to the bench, and Barnes are among a bipartisan — and nonpartisan — cast that has endorsed the judge.

Others include former Georgia Supreme Court Justices Harold Melton and David Nahmias, Republican Attorney General Chris Carr and Democratic state Sen. Jason Esteves, who was also on hand at the fundraiser.

“This event was important to us, on a personal level, because we want this race to restore the faith across Fulton County and really everywhere in our system that has been lost due to extreme partisanship,” said Fred Hicks, a McAfee adviser.

DA CAMPAIGN. Our AJC colleague Tamar Hallerman is out with a profile on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the other key elected official in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump facing election anxiety.

Hallerman unpacks Willis’ reelection bid and how it goes much deeper than the racketeering case against Trump and his allies and the drama that has surrounded it, including failed attempts to disqualify her based on a romantic relationship with her lead prosecutor

Willis is seeking a second term and faces a primary challenge from fellow Democrat Christian Wise Smith in the May 21 election. Should Willis win that race, she will square off against Republican Courtney Kramer in November.

Willis is the overwhelming favorite, with strong name recognition and a campaign war chest that exceeded $325,000 as of the last fundraising reporting deadline in January.

RIVIAN RIFF. State Rep. Tim Fleming had some choice words for electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian after it received a nine-figure package of incentives to expand production in Illinois even as the automaker delays a $5 billion plant in Georgia.

Fleming, a Covington Republican, represents a district that includes the massive tract of land where the stalled Georgia plant would be built.

“Now that Rivian has received their incentives from Illinois, it would be great if they would give Georgia a definite timeline on when they will begin construction on the crown jewel of economic development sites in the Southeast here in Georgia,” he said.

Gov. Brian Kemp has said Georgia will honor its commitments to the state’s second-largest economic development project, and he expects Rivian to keep its promises. His office repeated that message after news broke about the $827 million package of subsidies.

Cox Enterprises, parent company of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, owns about a 3% stake in Rivian.

ON THE LIST. There’s perhaps no endorsement for Democratic women as coveted as the blessing of Emily’s List, the fundraising juggernaut that has long played an influential role in state and national politics.

The Washington-based organization on Friday released a slate of endorsements for a half-dozen legislative candidates in swing districts.

The group is backing state Sen. Nabilah Islam Parkes, D-Duluth; state Reps. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek; and Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn; as well as House candidates Susie Greenberg, Michelle Kang and Laura Murvartian.

The group’s president, Jessica Mackler, focused on their support for abortion rights in competitive suburban districts. She said the six “are prepared to fight back against the extremist state GOP and work to restore and protect our fundamental reproductive freedoms.”

GEORGIA 2026. DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond’s state of DeKalb address might as well have been a massive hint he may seek higher office.

The Democrat has long stoked speculation he might seek higher office, and his name has been in the mix for governor and U.S. Senate over the last six years.

With no clear Democratic front-runner for governor in 2026, Thurmond has let it be known he is considering a run. “I may need your vote again,” he said in his speech Thursday.

In an interview after, Thurmond told our AJC colleague Sara Gregory he still has not decided whether to run for higher office.

“At this point, my No. 1 priority is to finish this job strong,” Thurmond said.

Sounds familiar.

LISTEN UP. Today on the “Politically Georgia” radio show, four students from different colleges across Georgia tell us what they saw firsthand as pro-Palestinian protests unfolded on their campuses and how it has affected their outlook on the Israel-Hamas war, as well as the upcoming presidential election.

Listen live at 10 a.m. on 90.1 FM, at AJC.com and at WABE.org.

If you missed it, former Congressman John Barrow joined the show Thursday and explained why abortion rights are central to his campaign to unseat Justice Andrew Pinson on the Georgia Supreme Court.

And state Rep. Ruwa Romman, a Duluth Democrat and the General Assembly’s only Palestinian-American, weighed in on recent protests on college campuses over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Listen at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

CONGRESS’ TO-DO LIST. In the U.S. House, members are holding their breath to see whether U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene makes good on her promise to force a vote on whether to remove Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

Meanwhile, Senate lawmakers are pushing forward on must-pass legislation, including the renewal of the FAA authorization bill that is set to expire May 10. Senators took a pair of procedural votes to keep the package moving this week, but negotiations are ongoing and there have been snags.

The most notable has been language inserted into the aviation bill to authorize a handful of new long-haul flights at Reagan National Airport, the closest to Capitol Hill. The measure has bitterly divided the airline industry and created a big lobbying fight in Congress.

Separately, another deadline is looming for the Farm Bill, the five-year agriculture policy package set to expire in September. The law governs not only food producers and the agriculture industry but also the popular and costly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as food stamps.

The Senate, which is led by Democrats, released its draft proposal on Wednesday. In the House, Republicans who hold a slim majority introduced their own version that Democrats such as Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta, described as too conservative.

“By insisting on poison pill policies,” wrote Scott, the highest ranking Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, “Republicans have turned what could have been a genuinely bipartisan bill into a messaging exercise to appease their right flank that has no chance of becoming law.”

MEDAL OF FREEDOM. This year’s recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, includes a who’s who of politics, sports and culture.

The list includes top House Democrats Jim Clyburn (S.C.) and Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, former Vice President Al Gore and TV talk show pioneer Phil Donahue.

Opal Lee, known for her efforts to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, is on the list. So is Clarence Jones, who was Martin Luther King Jr.’s speechwriter and is credited with helping draft the iconic “I Have a Dream” oration.

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 individuals.

The House and Senate are done for the week.

GRADUATION SEASON. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock will deliver the commencement address at three historically black universities this year, starting at Tennessee State University in Nashville on Sunday.

The next day, Warnock is on the program at Albany State University’s graduation. And on May 19, he will address graduates at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte.

Morehouse College has received lots of attention for inviting President Joe Biden to give this year’s graduation address. But nearby Spelman College has its own impressive lineup.

Award-winning actress Angela Bassett is this year’s keynote speaker, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will be present to receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree, and WABE Atlanta’s Rose Scott will receive the school’s National Community Service Award.

PERSONNEL DEPARTMENT. More moves are afoot in House Speaker Jon Burns’ office, where he has announced Kayla Roberson as his new communications director.

Roberson is a graduate of the University of Georgia and was previously the press secretary for the Georgia Chamber.

Roberson is following Stephen Lawson, who has moved on to a new role heading up public affairs in Dentons’ Atlanta office.

VOTER GUIDE. Now that early in-person voting is underway, voters are researching the names and races they’ll see on their ballots.

If you are looking for information about the candidates, we have you covered. Check out the Georgia Decides voter guide, a joint project from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Atlanta Civic Circle.

Early in-person voting ends May 17.

DOG OF THE DAY. It’s time to extend a Politically Georgia welcome to a brand new Atlantan, Wilmington Page, the pint-sized rescue pup who calls sisters Emma and Kate Page her people.

All three gals are new to our fair city, where they’ve taken up residence in lovely Edgewood. Although living in a new city can always be a little unsettling, Emma and Kate can now sleep soundly knowing that Wilma is on guard protecting them from random shadows, ringtones and text notifications.

Wilma came to the Pages through Coffee Cause for Paws. And while a reliable source reports she is “part mutt and part anxiety,” we can also report she is 100% adorable … and our Dog of the Day.

If your pooch is ready for his or her 15 minutes of newsletter fame, send them our way! Pups of any political persuasion considered, as are cats on a cat-by-cat basis. Horizontal photos are especially welcome. Send to patricia.murphy@ajc.com.

