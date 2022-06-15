ajc logo
Politically Georgia podcast: Will a teacher pay raise pay off?

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - JUNE 11, 2022: Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, right, speaks during the Georgia School Board Association Summer conference in Savannah. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy detail Stacey Abrams’ plan to increase teacher pay by $11,000 if elected governor of Georgia.

Plus, our insiders discuss Vernon Jones’ vendetta against Gov. Brian Kemp and how Georgia remains front and center in the Jan. 6 Committee hearings.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

