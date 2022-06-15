Politically Georgia podcast: Will a teacher pay raise pay off?

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy detail Stacey Abrams’ plan to increase teacher pay by $11,000 if elected governor of Georgia.
Plus, our insiders discuss Vernon Jones’ vendetta against Gov. Brian Kemp and how Georgia remains front and center in the Jan. 6 Committee hearings.
