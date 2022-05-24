Politically Georgia podcast: An epic Republican split

It’s election day in Georgia.
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell look at how Gov. Brian Kemp is trying not to alienate Donald Trump voters even though he is on the former president’s bad side.
Plus, a look at other top races our team is closely watching.
