Polls open in high-turnout Georgia primary election
Politically Georgia podcast: An epic Republican split

052322 Kennesaw: Former Vice President Mike Pence headlines the get-out-the-vote rally with Governor Brian Kemp on the eve of Georgia’s primary at the Cobb County International Airport on Monday, May 23, 2022, in Kennesaw. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

It’s election day in Georgia.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell look at how Gov. Brian Kemp is trying not to alienate Donald Trump voters even though he is on the former president’s bad side.

Plus, a look at other top races our team is closely watching.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

