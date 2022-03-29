ajc logo
Politically Georgia: Did Donald Trump’s visit to Georgia change anything?

March 26, 2022 Commerce - Former former President Donald Trump dances as he leaves the stage uring a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Former President Donald Trump attacked Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp during his rally on Saturday. But did the high profile visit help David Perdue?

In a special Tuesday edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy take a deep dive into what was said in Commerce. Our team digs into why Georgia is the biggest test of Trump’s influence, how Perdue is taking his complaints about the 2020 election one step further, and why Herschel Walker won’t talk about that election at all.

Plus the AJC reporter Shannon McCaffrey also takes the temperature of the Trump supporters to see how much impact his endorsements will have.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

