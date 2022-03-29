Politically Georgia: Did Donald Trump’s visit to Georgia change anything?

In a special Tuesday edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy take a deep dive into what was said in Commerce. Our team digs into why Georgia is the biggest test of Trump’s influence, how Perdue is taking his complaints about the 2020 election one step further, and why Herschel Walker won’t talk about that election at all.

Plus the AJC reporter Shannon McCaffrey also takes the temperature of the Trump supporters to see how much impact his endorsements will have.