Podcast: David Perdue takes on Brian Kemp

David Purdue to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp in Republican primary
By Staff reports
53 minutes ago

“Bitter, ugly and costly.” That’s how the Atlanta-Journal Constitution political insiders describe the upcoming Republican primary for Georgia governor after David Perdue entered the race against Brian Kemp.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, Patricia Murphy joins host Greg Bluestein to discuss why Perdue blames Kemp for his loss Senate loss, why Kemp feels betrayed, the early attacks in Perdue’s announcement and what this means for Stacey Abrams.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

