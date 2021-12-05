BREAKING: David Perdue plans to run for governor in 2022

Perdue was on the losing end of one of those races, falling to Democrat Jon Ossoff. While he ruled out a comeback bid against U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, he has weighed a challenge to Kemp for months.

Perdue has played into the speculation he would run for governor by appearing at a range of recent grassroots events. His allies have also leaked word of visits with Trump, including a recent two-day trip to Florida that involved a round of golf.

He seems assured, too, of winning Trump’s endorsement. The former president has publicly encouraged Perdue to run and recently warned the “MAGA base will just not vote” for Kemp.

And in interviews, Perdue has tried to promote himself as a “unifier” who can rally Trump loyalists more effectively than Kemp, who has been on the former president’s bad side since he refused demands to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia.

“We have a divided party in Georgia right now,” Perdue recently said. “Forget about me. It’s divided. And a lot of people feel like that people in power haven’t fought for them and caved in to a lot of things back in 2020 that didn’t have to be done.”

‘Man of his word’

Kemp finds himself fighting on two fronts, trying to fend off Perdue from his right flank while Abrams is free to consolidate Democratic support. His allies had warned that if Perdue ran, it would result in “total war,“ while the governor suggested that if the former senator entered the race, it would be an act of betrayal.

Gov. Brian Kemp is looking at a rematch against Democrat Stacey Abrams, whom he narrowly defeated in 2018. But that depends on Kemp winning the GOP primary, a task that has grown more difficult with the entry of former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

“I hope he’ll be a man of his word,” Kemp said shortly before his former ally announced he is running. “But again, that’s not anything I can control.”

Long before Perdue planned his bid, Kemp was taking the threat seriously. He has reloaded his campaign coffers, sharpened his reelection platform and unveiled volleys of endorsements. The Republican Governors Association has pledged its support. His campaign recently returned to the airwaves with a TV ad touting his agenda.

And he’s calling in favors. The Georgia Chamber, which declined to support Kemp in 2018, recently endorsed his reelection bid. That development was seen as a signal to both Perdue and Abrams about where the corporate crowd is leaning.

A former Fortune 500 chief executive, Perdue defeated a slate of better-known Republican candidates in 2014 by billing himself as an “outsider” who could shake up the Washington status quo. He embraced Trump in 2016 and emerged as one of his most effective champions in the U.S. Senate.

But Perdue, whose plans were first reported by Politico, was also hindered by backlash against the president in 2020. He led Ossoff in the November vote but fell short of the majority needed to win the race. Nine weeks later, he lost the runoff by a thin margin as tens of thousands of Trump supporters stayed home amid false claims of a “rigged” vote.

‘Tough job’

During his 2014 run for the Senate, Perdue often sported a jean jacket to portray himself as an outsider. But in fact the multimillionaire is part of one of the most powerful political networks in Georgia. His first cousin, former Gov. Sonny Perdue, was Trump’s agriculture secretary for four years. And many of his political associates are in influential positions in state government and Republican politics.

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, left, and Gov. Brian Kemp were close allies at one time. But as word began to circulate that Perdue was considering a run for governor in the GOP primary, Kemp warned that he would view it as an act of betrayal. Members of the governor's political circle said the contest could become a "total war."

Complicating matters, Kemp has also backed Sonny Perdue, who appointed him secretary of state in 2010, to lead the state’s higher education system.

Sonny Perdue recently had positive words for Kemp, telling a crowd of activists in Perry to show the governor “respect and honor because it’s a tough job.”

Kemp will be a formidable primary opponent, despite his falling out with Trump over his refusal to overturn the November election. The governor has the power of incumbency and dozens of endorsements already lined up, along with the bully pulpit tied to being the state’s top politician.

He also reported amassing a small fortune in his campaign coffers. And legislation he recently signed allows him to set up funds that can collect unlimited contributions from donors for a 2022 bid.

Kemp’s campaign has been preparing for Perdue’s challenge for months, and on Sunday gave a preview of the bruising affair to come. In a lengthy statement, Hall pointed to the issues that dogged Perdue during the Senate runoff, including stock transactions that benefited the then-senator during the pandemic and his decision to skip multiple debates.

”Governor Kemp has a proven track record of fighting the radical left to put hardworking Georgians first, while Perdue is best known for ducking debates, padding his stock portfolio during a pandemic, and losing winnable races.”