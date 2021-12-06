Perdue’s run for Georgia governor will test Trump’s sway

“Think about how different it would be today if Kemp had fought Abrams first instead of fighting Trump,” Perdue said in the video. “Kemp caved before the election and the country is paying the price today.”

He adds: “It’s time for a change. If our governor was ever going to fight for us, wouldn’t he have done it already?”

It’s a line of attack Kemp has long contested, saying that heeding Trump’s calls for a special legislative session to overturn the election would have violated the law, triggered “endless” litigation and distracted from the January runoffs that decided control of the U.S. Senate.

The contest between the two rivals promises to be caustic and costly, dividing the state GOP at a time when Democrats are unified behind Abrams and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a top target Republicans racing to retake control of the Senate.

It will also sharpen the battles that have raged among Republicans in Georgia and the nation since the 2020 election over Trump’s insistence on payback for officials who denied his false assertions that fraud and a “rigged” election doomed his chances for a second term.

Caption GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp (right) reacts as U.S. Senator David Perdue wishes him a happy birthday in Statesboro on Nov. 2, 2018. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Caption GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp (right) reacts as U.S. Senator David Perdue wishes him a happy birthday in Statesboro on Nov. 2, 2018. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Trump has appeared more intent on reshaping Georgia’s elections than any other state. He’s held three rallies here since his election defeat and backed a slate of Republican candidates who vouched for his groundless claims of election fraud.

That growing list includes Senate candidate Herschel Walker, a former Georgia football star and longstanding Trump friend; state Sen. Burt Jones, who is competing to succeed Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, an outspoken Trump critic; and U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who is aiming to unseat Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, known for defying Trump’s demand to “find” votes to erase his defeat.

Still, with his expected endorsement, Trump is putting is political capital on the line for the most unpredictable election of any of them.

Perdue, a former Fortune 500 chief executive, branded himself a jean-jacketed “outsider” businessman during his 2014 run for U.S. Senate, besting better-known Republican rivals before coasting to victory in the general election.

But he lost a bitterly contested Senate runoff earlier this year to Jon Ossoff, who portrayed the Republican as a corrupt Trump rubber-stamper who was so afraid of his Democratic challenger that he ducked multiple debates.

Kemp’s campaign and its allies have parroted similar attacks while also tying Perdue to rising inflation and “runaway spending” that Republicans typically blame on President Joe Biden’s administration. Perdue’s defeat, said Kemp spokesman Cody Hall, paved the way for Biden’s “dangerous agenda.”

Several other Republicans are also in the race, including former Democrat Vernon Jones, who unsuccessfully lobbied for Trump’s endorsement.

Some antsy Georgia Republican leaders predict the infighting will clear the way for Abrams, a national voting rights advocate who built a sprawling political organization since her 2018 defeat. Abrams entered the race last week, and her announcement prompted Perdue to enter the race weeks before his aides initially anticipated.

A repeat of this year’s runoffs, they warn, would be ruinous for Republicans desperate to rebound in the next election.

“The time to show concern for the party was during the January runoff,” said Jay Morgan, a former state GOP executive director. “Perdue refused to tell Trump the truth, so why should anyone believe him now?”

Democrats sense an opportunity to exploit the growing Republican divide. Scott Hogan of the Democratic Party of Georgia said the ugly GOP primary will only underscore his party’s unity.

“No matter who emerges from Republicans’ messy, race-to-the-right gubernatorial primary,” he said, “voters know that Democrats are the only ones who will deliver on the issues Georgians care about, like recovering from COVID-19 and expanding access to health care.”