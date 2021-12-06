David Perdue is running for Georgia governor. Now what?

Kemp’s allies promised to “total war” and “scorched earth” fury if Perdue got in the race. The governor said it would be a shocking betrayal from a one-time ally who helped Kemp win Trump’s endorsement in 2018.

The Kemp campaign’s initial response to Perdue’s plans was a sign the saber-rattling was no idle threat. Spokesman Cody Hall channeled the GOP attacks pummeling President Joe Biden over inflation and “runaway government spending” and turned them on Perdue because he lost the Senate runoff.

(Kemp’s hand-picked candidate, Republican Kelly Loeffler, was also defeated in the same election.)

Caption Then-Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., arrives for former Vice President Mike Pence's Defend the Majority Rally on Dec. 10, 2020, in Augusta, Georgia. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS) Credit: TNS Caption Then-Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., arrives for former Vice President Mike Pence's Defend the Majority Rally on Dec. 10, 2020, in Augusta, Georgia. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

And Hall brought up a series of attacks also leveraged by Democrat Jon Ossoff in his victorious campaign, including Perdue’s stock transactions at the start of the pandemic and his no-shows at two pivotal debates in the closing weeks of the race.

Perdue’s campaign response indicated he’ll swing back just as hard. And his debut Monday is to echo the same argument for running he’s privately told allies for weeks: He fears that Kemp will inevitably fall to Abrams, and that he’s the only Republican who can prevent the slide.

How will Democrats capitalize on the GOP infighting?

In the final weeks of the Senate runoff campaigns, Democrats largely tried to steer clear of the mayhem on the GOP side of the aisle as Trump made an escalating series of demands of the Senate candidates – and threatened to punish them if they didn’t follow through.

Now Abrams and her allies face a fresh decision about how to capitalize on the fractious infighting across the aisle. Her campaign’s reaction to Perdue’s decision offered a glimpse at her strategy to frame herself as an above-the-fray candidate critical of both GOP rivals.

Caption Who is Stacey Abrams? (2021) Caption Who is Stacey Abrams? (2021)

“While David Perdue and Brian Kemp fight each other, Stacey Abrams will be fighting for the people of Georgia,” said Lauren Groh-Wargo, her top aide, highlighting Abrams’ plans to expand Medicaid and boost school funding.

“Only Stacey Abrams will lead to create One Georgia in which all of our people, regardless of zip code, background or access to power, have the opportunity to thrive.”

How will state GOP powers react?

The battle lines were being drawn long before Perdue entered the race, but now the activists, donors and elected officials who form the backbone of the Georgia GOP will be under far more pressure to take sides.

Kemp can count on the well-financed Republican Governors Association for support, along with dozens of local elected leaders and law enforcement officials. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Attorney General Chris Carr and the Georgia Chamber business lobby have all endorsed.

But others have been conspicuously silent. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, the GOP frontrunner, has refused to back Kemp. So have other statewide candidates that were endorsed by Trump.

Caption Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker walks off the stage during a rally featuring former U.S. President Donald Trump on Sept. 25, 2021, in Perry, Georgia. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images/TNS) Credit: TNS Caption Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker walks off the stage during a rally featuring former U.S. President Donald Trump on Sept. 25, 2021, in Perry, Georgia. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Aides to both rivals say they’ve been surprised by the number of supporters coming out of the woodwork since word of Perdue’s decision surfaced.

Some prominent activists are making plans to endorse Perdue, mindful of the pro-Trump backlash targeting the governor at recent grassroots events. Big-time donors are getting deluged with calls seeking commitments, with some trying to stay out of the fight.

For many top GOP officials, though, keeping clear of the feud will be impossible.

What role will Trump play?

It’s fast become a perennial question in Georgia politics, but a necessary one.

Trump has repeatedly pledged to sink Kemp’s reelection campaign, and even told a rally in September that he wished Abrams had won the 2018 contest. His endorsements and platform still hold tremendous sway in state GOP politics.

But Republicans agonize over a potential repeat of the 2021 runoffs, when Trump’s obsession with his election defeat and lies about widespread fraud distracted from the Senate candidates and alienated many of his most fervent supporters.

Caption Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on Sept. 25, 2021, in Perry, Georgia. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images/TNS) Credit: TNS Caption Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on Sept. 25, 2021, in Perry, Georgia. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

This cycle, it was supposed to be Georgia Democrats who were under pressure to prove they can recreate the same winning coalition without Trump on the ballot.

If warring GOP factions turn this race into a referendum on Trump, it could play into the hands of Democrats eager for new ways to motivate their base.

Is Sonny Perdue still in line to lead the higher ed system?

Kemp has made it no secret that he’s behind the push for former Gov. Sonny Perdue – David Perdue’s first-cousin – to land the coveted position to lead the state’s higher education system.

Sonny Perdue has promised to bring a more conservative approach to the role, upsetting some student groups and faculty who prefer a veteran administrator in the powerful job.

Kemp must now decide whether to use his political capital to advance Sonny Perdue through the process or block his new foe’s kin from the post.

At stake is one of the most important positions in state government, one that’s been filled by interim chancellor Teresa MacCartney for months. The governor’s allies are uncertain what he’ll do, noting that his ties to Sonny Perdue is deep.

In 2010, Perdue chose Kemp to fill the open post of secretary of state, giving him a leg up over Republican rivals months before the election. And Trump credited both Perdues with helping to talk him into endorsing Kemp during a bitter 2018 GOP runoff for governor, powering his runaway victory over Casey Cagle.