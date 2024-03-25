PG A.M.: Biden administration floats Medicaid expansion workaround

“The president is intent on making sure everyone has access,” said Becerra. “And while 40 states have seen the wisdom of providing health care coverage and peace of mind to their residents.”

A divided Congress, of course, isn’t likely to accept Biden’s budget plan. But they amount to a starting point in a new round of fraught discussions.

Already, Georgia U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock secured $1.2 billion in incentives in the 2021 coronavirus relief package to speed an expansion.

That’s something Democrats were keen to bring up last week during a surprise state Senate committee vote on expanding the program. The effort narrowly failed amid entrenched GOP opposition, all but guaranteeing the Georgia Legislature won’t expand Medicaid during the 2024 session, which closes Thursday.

GOVERNMENT FUNDING DEAL. Technically, the federal government experienced a partial shutdown over the weekend. But it was brief as Congress approved and President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion spending package that ensures long-term funding for all agencies.

More than half of Republicans voted against the bill. Among them was U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, who for the first time broke with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and joined the chorus of GOP critics who said the spending deal did not reflect their conservative priorities.

“I voted against this legislation because it contained millions of dollars for partisan Democratic funding projects from the Senate that I disagree with,” Scott wrote in an email to constituents. “It is wrong to tie appropriations with leftist priorities instead of border security, and 111 Republicans joined me in voting no for this legislation.”

Only two Georgia Republicans supported the measure: Reps. Buddy Carter of St. Simons Island and Drew Ferguson of The Rock. Ferguson is among the growing list of Republicans who won’t be returning for another term.

The Senate passed the bill around 2 a.m. on Saturday and Biden signed it into law later in the morning.

GREENE MOVES AGAINST JOHNSON. Passing of a long-term spending package means government funding is now in place and threats of a shutdown are off the table until the fall.

But things are only getting worse for House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., since the measure approved by the House on Friday broke one of the Republican Party’s unofficial rules: GOP leadership put a bill on the floor that did not have the support of at least half of members.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has never been a fan of the House’s new leader, decided she had enough and filed a resolution calling for Johnson to be removed from his post. But Greene did not immediately act on her resolution, and the House is now on a two-week Easter break.

That gives Johnson’s allies time to convince Greene to drop her quest. It remains to be seen whether the days off will amount to a cooling off period or whether Greene will come back to Washington hot to move forward with a roll call vote on Johnson’s fate.

‘CREW OF VANDALS’? The conservative Wall Street Journal editorial board took U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to task Friday after the Rome Republican announced she’s filed a motion to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., from his leadership post. The move comes just months after House Republicans’ decision to do the same to former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

From the Journal:

Politics isn't the art of the impossible, but Ms. Greene and her crew of vandals prefer to scream and throw soup at the walls, like those climate-change protesters who think their ludicrous gestures are accomplishing something. They have no strategy for achieving the conservative victories they claim to want, beyond shutting down the government and shouting for the cameras that everyone else is a sellout." - Wall Street Journal editorial board

DEEPENING DIVE. Why does it matter that U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, a Republican from Missouri, is touring the Port of Savannah on Monday alongside Gov. Brian Kemp and two Georgia congressmen? Because Graves is the chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which determines the projects to be included in this year’s renewal of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA).

The Georgia Ports Authority wants a study into deepening the Savannah River shipping channel to be part of the next WRDA. The governor and Georgia’s congressional delegation have backed the ask, and Monday’s visit gives Graves a firsthand look at the East Coast’s second busiest container port.

Joining Graves and Kemp will be Reps. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, and Mike Collins, R-Jackson. Both are members of Graves’ committee.

CLIMATE CHANGE. The Climate Power advocacy group is spending $270,000 on a digital ad buy in Georgia targeting young voters and suburban women.

The two ads are part of an overall $2 million touting President Joe Biden’s green energy policies that are also running in Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

FINAL SPRINT. State lawmakers begin their final week of the 2023-2024 session today with committee hearings in preparation for the last two legislative days of the year.

Among the bills to watch are:

DEATH PENALTY. Following the execution of Willie James Pye last week, Georgia lawmakers will consider barring the death penalty for people with intellectual disabilities.

State Rep. Bill Werkheiser, R-Glennville, said the change is needed after the execution of Pye, whose attorneys argued had diminished mental capacity and an IQ of 68.

Twenty-seven states allow capital punishment, but Werkheiser said Georgia is the only state that still executes people with intellectual disabilities.

“No matter where you fall on the death penalty, I think that’s probably a step too far,” Werkheiser told the House in a speech Thursday night.

Werkheiser introduced a death penalty bill in January, but it didn’t pass the House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee.

Under House Bill 1014, prosecutors couldn’t seek the death penalty when, after a pretrial hearing, a judge rules that a defendant has an intellectual disability.

Werkheiser said all parties agreed to work on the proposal before next year’s legislative session.

UNDER THE GOLD DOME:

The House and Senate are out of session for a committee workday.

Floor sessions resume Tuesday, with Sine Die scheduled for Thursday.

LISTEN UP. Tune into the “Politically Georgia” radio show this morning to hear political insights from WABE political commentators Brian Robinson and Tharon Johnson. Georgia Health News editor Andy Miller also joins the program to talk about the maneuverings during the legislative session related to Medicaid expansion.

Listen live at 10 a.m. on 90.1 FM, at AJC.com and at WABE.org.

On Friday’s show, former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan gave his first expansive interview since deciding against running for president under the “No Labels” third party ticket. Immigration attorney Judith Delus Montgomery also joined to discuss the factors contributing to the humanitarian crisis in Haiti.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden has no public events on his schedule.

The House and Senate are on a two-week Easter break.

ISAKSON DEDICATION. Members of late Sen. Johnny Isakson’s family will join Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and members of Georgia’s congressional delegation for a ceremony today to rename the VA regional office in Decatur after Isakson.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, the Atlanta Democrat who was the primary sponsor of the legislation in the Senate, will be among the lawmakers at the event.

“Sen. Isakson was committed to Georgia’s veterans and military families, and he was committed to bringing Republicans and Democrats together to do what’s right for the nation and for Georgia,” Ossoff said in a news release. “It was an honor to help lead this bipartisan effort to rename the Atlanta Regional Office as the Isakson VA Atlanta Regional Office in recognition of Senator Isakson’s extraordinary service.”

