LISTEN: Haitians in Georgia react to anarchy in their homeland

‘Politically Georgia’ podcast focuses on toppling of government in Caribbean nation
A helicopter prepares to land Thursday to evacuate personnel at the Dominican Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

By
14 minutes ago

Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock says, “We have an obligation to Haiti,” where a crisis reached a critical point this month after armed gangs attacked government buildings and forced the prime minister to resign.

“A country without leadership is a body without a head,” said Judith Delus Montgomery, the president of the Haitian American Lawyers Association of Georgia.

Montgomery says she’s also encouraged by the support Warnock has shown for her home country.

The Georgia Democrat said on MSNBC: “I think it is in our vested interest. I’m concerned about the gangs, the anarchy that’s happening right now at our doorsteps.”

But first, former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says he won’t run for president in 2024 as a third-party candidate.

Duncan, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, was “in the mix” for several weeks to head the ticket of the No Labels party.

The Republican says he decided not to run because he “just could not make the personal math work to take a nine-month break from my family, from my career.”

He says that although he’s not running, many Americans are concerned about a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden in November.

“There’s still 70% of America that doesn’t like what the offering is going to be on Election Day,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributor says.

And it’s Friday, so we answer your listener mailbag questions. If you have a question or comment for the “Politically Georgia” team, call us at 770-810-5297.

Monday on “Politically Georgia”: Andy Miller explains why a last-minute push to fully expand Medicaid failed in the final days of the legislative session.

