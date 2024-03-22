LISTEN: Geoff Duncan on why he isn’t running for president

Geoff Duncan hardly knew anything about the No Labels party before he heard about the group’s effort to recruit a presidential candidate from a surprising source: former Democratic U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux.

In his first extensive interview since deciding against waging a presidential bid, the former lieutenant governor told the “Politically Georgia” podcast that he was so intrigued by No Labels he decided to meet with its leaders and donors.

He was most impressed, Duncan said Friday, by what he described as a sophisticated effort centered on tackling the nation’s most complex issues. He took “laps around the country” to hear from the group’s central figures.

“I really liked what I heard. It was this conservative but not crazy crowd. There were some Democrats in the group. And every call, every meeting, was centered on solving problems,” Duncan said.

“Solutions were actually rising up, and these were folks on both sides of the aisle,” Duncan said. “If America could have seen that, and going forward, can see that model with really sophisticated political minds in the room, talking about solutions, I think America starts getting addicted to it.”

In the process, Duncan said, he was encouraged by party leaders to run on a “unity” ticket to give voters an alternative to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. He weighed a bid until he withdrew his name Monday from consideration.

“For me, the math got too personally difficult,” Duncan said. “Somebody just arriving on the national scene — on the fringes of the national scene … there’s still a huge gravitational pull that you’ve got to break to become a nationally known name.”

He added: “I didn’t want to go in and be somebody who barely tipped the scales one way or another and took America from where they wanted to be from a voting standpoint.”

Duncan described the donors, whose names have been kept secret, as “some of the most sophisticated, successful humans in the country,” adding that they include “wealthy individuals, CEOs of companies, Wall Street moguls.”

“I don’t think anybody wanted to come in to make a point,” said Duncan, who wouldn’t identify the figures. “They wanted to make a difference.”

Duncan said he’s still convinced “the math has never been this ripe for an independent candidate” and that there could be a path forward for a contender from No Labels, which has amassed a considerable cash stockpile and is on the ballot in 17 states.

“I certainly hope they are able to pull a strong ticket together,” Duncan said, “somebody who I can support.”