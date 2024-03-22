Politics

LISTEN: Geoff Duncan on why he isn’t running for president

The Republican former lieutenant governor joins the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast to discuss why he isn’t pursuing a No Labels bid
Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan spoke Friday on the "Politically Georgia" podcast about his decision not to run on the No Labels ticket in this year's presidential campaign. He offered praise for the group, though, and said, "I certainly hope they are able to pull a strong ticket together." (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan spoke Friday on the "Politically Georgia" podcast about his decision not to run on the No Labels ticket in this year's presidential campaign. He offered praise for the group, though, and said, "I certainly hope they are able to pull a strong ticket together." (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
By
16 minutes ago

Geoff Duncan hardly knew anything about the No Labels party before he heard about the group’s effort to recruit a presidential candidate from a surprising source: former Democratic U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux.

In his first extensive interview since deciding against waging a presidential bid, the former lieutenant governor told the “Politically Georgia” podcast that he was so intrigued by No Labels he decided to meet with its leaders and donors.

He was most impressed, Duncan said Friday, by what he described as a sophisticated effort centered on tackling the nation’s most complex issues. He took “laps around the country” to hear from the group’s central figures.

“I really liked what I heard. It was this conservative but not crazy crowd. There were some Democrats in the group. And every call, every meeting, was centered on solving problems,” Duncan said.

“Solutions were actually rising up, and these were folks on both sides of the aisle,” Duncan said. “If America could have seen that, and going forward, can see that model with really sophisticated political minds in the room, talking about solutions, I think America starts getting addicted to it.”

In the process, Duncan said, he was encouraged by party leaders to run on a “unity” ticket to give voters an alternative to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. He weighed a bid until he withdrew his name Monday from consideration.

“For me, the math got too personally difficult,” Duncan said. “Somebody just arriving on the national scene — on the fringes of the national scene … there’s still a huge gravitational pull that you’ve got to break to become a nationally known name.”

He added: “I didn’t want to go in and be somebody who barely tipped the scales one way or another and took America from where they wanted to be from a voting standpoint.”

Duncan described the donors, whose names have been kept secret, as “some of the most sophisticated, successful humans in the country,” adding that they include “wealthy individuals, CEOs of companies, Wall Street moguls.”

“I don’t think anybody wanted to come in to make a point,” said Duncan, who wouldn’t identify the figures. “They wanted to make a difference.”

Duncan said he’s still convinced “the math has never been this ripe for an independent candidate” and that there could be a path forward for a contender from No Labels, which has amassed a considerable cash stockpile and is on the ballot in 17 states.

“I certainly hope they are able to pull a strong ticket together,” Duncan said, “somebody who I can support.”

Georgia Lt. Gov, Geoff Duncan, seen here in 2020, has emerged as a Republican critic of Senate GOP nominee Herschel Walker. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal Constitution/TNS)

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

BREAKING
Georgia’s former insurance commissioner pleads guilty in fraud case1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

A Georgia father’s heroism in Vietnam and a mother’s vow

Credit: Miguel Martinez

INVESTIGATION
Money, threats and power: A lawmaker-led jail monitoring company’s rise in Georgia

Credit: Left Lane/Hotel Bardo

The lap of luxury? High-end travel having huge ‘moment’ in Savannah

Credit: Left Lane/Hotel Bardo

The lap of luxury? High-end travel having huge ‘moment’ in Savannah

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BRAVES DISPATCH
Previewing the 2024 Braves: Questions, a record prediction and more
The Latest

Capitol Recap: $500 million in savings for Georgians, businesses gain final OK
Georgia’s Senate is a launchpad for culture war legislation
Georgia House passes bill to speed up licensing of marriage and family therapists
Featured

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Zany Savannah Bananas are bringing their version of baseball to metro Atlanta
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta
Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many