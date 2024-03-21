BreakingNews
A surprise bill to expand Medicaid in Georgia narrowly fails
Politics

Ban on foreign campaign donations passes Georgia General Assembly

State Rep. Matt Reeves, a Republican from Duluth, speaks in the Georgia House of Representatives on Wednesday, March 21, 2024. Credit: Georgia House of Representatives

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

State Rep. Matt Reeves, a Republican from Duluth, speaks in the Georgia House of Representatives on Wednesday, March 21, 2024. Credit: Georgia House of Representatives
By
16 minutes ago

Foreigners would be barred from making political donations to Georgia candidates, campaigns or political action committees, according to a bill that won final approval in the state House on Thursday.

The bill would help prevent the potential for outside influence on Georgia elections, said state Rep. Matt Reeves, a Republican from Duluth.

Reeves said the legislation targets foreign donors such as Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, who gave $208 million to left-leaning advocacy groups that supported Democratic candidates from 2016 to 2020, according to The New York Times.

“What we want to do is make sure that the ballot box in Georgia is sacred and it is there for citizens and it is not cheapened by foreign influence and money on our elections,” Reeves said.

Senate Bill 368 also bars campaigns and political organizations from accepting foreign funding, and it requires lobbyists and political consultants to disclose if they’re agents of foreign entities.

The legislation passed the House 161-2, and it now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature or veto.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks

BREAKING
A surprise bill to expand Medicaid in Georgia narrowly fails1h ago

Credit: RICH ADDICKS

Atlantans share tales from attending Freaknik

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb school resource officers make thousands in OT pay, records show
57m ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Senate panel wants voters to decide if judges should get massive raises
42m ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Senate panel wants voters to decide if judges should get massive raises
42m ago

Credit: AP

Meet the Bally Sports Braves field reporters for 2024
52m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Georgia Senate leaders pass budget for upcoming year with raises for 300,000
10m ago
Georgia Senate panel wants voters to decide if judges should get massive raises
42m ago
A surprise bill to expand Medicaid in Georgia narrowly fails
1h ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many
From the archives: The first Freaknik was a picnic, with music
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta