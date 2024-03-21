Foreigners would be barred from making political donations to Georgia candidates, campaigns or political action committees, according to a bill that won final approval in the state House on Thursday.

The bill would help prevent the potential for outside influence on Georgia elections, said state Rep. Matt Reeves, a Republican from Duluth.

Reeves said the legislation targets foreign donors such as Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, who gave $208 million to left-leaning advocacy groups that supported Democratic candidates from 2016 to 2020, according to The New York Times.