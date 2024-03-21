Foreigners would be barred from making political donations to Georgia candidates, campaigns or political action committees, according to a bill that won final approval in the state House on Thursday.
The bill would help prevent the potential for outside influence on Georgia elections, said state Rep. Matt Reeves, a Republican from Duluth.
Reeves said the legislation targets foreign donors such as Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, who gave $208 million to left-leaning advocacy groups that supported Democratic candidates from 2016 to 2020, according to The New York Times.
“What we want to do is make sure that the ballot box in Georgia is sacred and it is there for citizens and it is not cheapened by foreign influence and money on our elections,” Reeves said.
Senate Bill 368 also bars campaigns and political organizations from accepting foreign funding, and it requires lobbyists and political consultants to disclose if they’re agents of foreign entities.
The legislation passed the House 161-2, and it now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature or veto.
