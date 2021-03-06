Ossoff, Warnock join Senate Democrats in approving sweeping COVID-19 relief bill

The coronavirus relief measure measure passed 50-49 around noon with all Democrats in favor and all Republicans opposed. One GOP member from Alaska missed the vote. Senators had worked overnight and into the morning on a series of amendments.

The size and scope of the package is close to what Biden originally proposed. Republicans countered with a much smaller $600 billion offer. Among the differences in the GOP plan: no new funding for state and local governments. Georgia stands to receive $8.2 billion under the current plan.

Gov. Brian Kemp had argued that states like Georgia were being shortchanged by the formula used to divide up the cash. Democrats on Saturday rejected a GOP amendment that would have revised the formula but also restricted how local governments could use the money.

Democrats already had a majority in the House, but Biden carried Georgia and several other swing states to win the White House. Ossoff and Warnock’s victories in January flipped the Senate. Democratic lawmakers were able to move forward with a new stimulus package without any GOP support by using the budget reconciliation process to remove the opportunity for filibuster.

While the vote was underway and passage was clear, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer walked over to Ossoff and Warnock to congratulate them. He could be seen on the TV feed giving them each a thumbs-up.

The U.S. House, whose version of the bill is slightly different, is scheduled to vote on the Senate proposal on Tuesday. Biden needs to sign the measure into law by March 14 to avoid the expiration of existing unemployment benefits.

Democratic Party of Georgia Chairwoman Nikema Williams, who serves in the U.S. House, was also among those crediting the Peach State voters for changing the balance of power in Washington and therefore ensuring a pathway for Biden’s proposal.

“Elections matter. Leadership matters,” she said in a Saturday statement. “Thanks to Georgia voters who showed up and elected Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, the American people are getting real relief to recover from this economic crisis and stop COVID-19 for good.”