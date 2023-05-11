Pass or fail? Less than one-third of bills became law in Georgia

When the ink dried from Gov. Brian Kemp’s pen, there were 350 new laws in Georgia out of nearly 1,200 bills introduced this year.
That means 30% of bills became law this year, while the rest didn’t make the cut. Bills that fell short in the General Assembly can be considered again when legislators reconvene at the Capitol in January.
Kemp also vetoed 14 bills, issued nine line-item vetoes of the state budget and directed state agencies to disregard 134 budgeted items. Kemp had until Monday — 40 days after the General Assembly adjourned — to sign or veto bills.
The new laws cover everything from hotly debated statewide legislation to mundane local tax measures.
Some of the most contentious bills passed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and signed by Kemp include a ban on treatments for transgender children to align with their gender identity, a new state board to punish district attorneys who skirt their duties, restrictions on nonprofit donations for election operations, and income and property tax cuts.
The Republican governor’s vetoes killed bills including measures that would have provided more needs-based financial aid to college students and required legislative approval before state universities raised tuition or fees by more than 3%.
