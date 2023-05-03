Kemp to sign ban on donating money to Georgia elections offices

“Further restricting necessary external funding because Republican lawmakers in Georgia refuse to adequately resource our electoral system is anti-democratic, plain and simple,” said Stephanie Jackson Ali, policy director for the New Georgia Project Action Fund, a voter registration group.

Most of the money donated by the Center for Tech and Civic Life in 2020 went to Democratic-leaning counties, but several Republican areas also received grants. The money paid for items including equipment to process mail ballots, protective gear for election workers, election staffing, absentee ballot postage costs and voter outreach.

The GOP movement to restrict nonprofit elections donations gained steam this year after DeKalb County, a Democratic stronghold, received a $2 million grant in January from the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence, whose members includes the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

Under the legislation, DeKalb County will be able to keep the $2 million grant, which was previously allowed under state law.

But any county government official who accepts future outside money could face felony charges punishable by at least a year in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The restriction on election funding, which passed the Georgia General Assembly along party lines, is the latest change to state election laws since 2020, when Republican Donald Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden by less than 12,000 votes.

The Republican-led General Assembly approved a broad elections overhaul the following year that limited absentee ballot drop boxes, required absentee voters to provide additional ID, allowed state takeovers of county election offices and banned handing out food and drinks to voters waiting in line.

That law, Senate Bill 202, also curtailed nonprofit contributions but didn’t shut them off entirely. It prohibited direct contributions to county election offices while still allowing county governments to solicit grants on their behalf, as DeKalb County did in January. This year’s legislation closes that loophole.

Contributions will still be allowed to the state government, which could then decide how to distribute funding among counties.