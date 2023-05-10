Funding for Georgia voter check-in upgrades nixed by Kemp

Explore Kemp signs ban on donating money to Georgia election offices

Some of the additional costs that will fall on local election offices are minimal, Sterling said. Network connections cost about $38 per early voting location, or roughly $12,000 for the entire state, Sterling said.

The bulk of the $550,000 in funding would have paid for tablet connections on election day, when many more polling places and tablets are needed. Election officials would be able to remotely monitor check-in times, slowdowns and technical difficulties.

The money would have funded initial costs of the data network during next year’s primary elections and runoffs, and then county governments would have been responsible for costs in the 2024 general election.

“We look at the resources allocated to do the best we can to get the best value for the voter experience,” Sterling said.

State Election Board member Sara Tindall Ghazal, a Democratic Party appointee, criticized Kemp’s budget decision.

“Nothing like stripping out funding for counties that would have made our elections more secure,” Ghazal wrote on Twitter.