Georgia income tax rebates start going out for a second year in a row

Under the income tax rebate legislation, Georgians who filed tax returns for the 2021 and 2022 tax years are receiving up to $250 rebates if single-filing. Head of household filers are getting up to $375 and couples filing jointly up to $500.

Georgians who didn’t owe state income taxes — such as seniors living on pensions and/or Social Security — won’t’ receive the rebates.

For instance, under Georgia law, taxpayers from ages 62 to 64 can exclude up to $35,000 of their retirement income — from pensions or investments — on their state return. Taxpayers who are 65 or older can exclude up to $65,000 per person on their returns. Social Security benefits also aren’t taxed.

The state Department of Revenue estimates the rebates this year should be out by July 1.

Under the midyear budget Kemp signed in March, homeowners will also receive an extra one-time exemption on the value of their homes at tax time this year, a move that the governor said would save those Georgians, on average, about $500. That too is due to the state surplus.

The state is not expected to run as large a surplus this fiscal year, so it’s unclear if the rebates will continue in 2024.