Politics

Parties capitalize on Atlanta as debate backdrop

By
15 minutes ago

Surrogates for both candidates have flocked to metro Atlanta in recent days, eager to use the stories of residents and businesses as evidence for why their candidates are superior.

As the AJC’s Riley Bunch reports, a salon owner in Castleberry Hill stumped for President Joe Biden earlier this week alongside Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

A day later, supporters of Donald Trump convened at a Buckhead barbershop to talk about the former president’s investments in Black businesses. Trump himself called into the event and boasted of tax cuts and regulatory changes his administration made to aid businesses.

And last night, several prominent Black Republican lawmakers gathered at a cigar shop in Fairburn to rally Black voters for the GOP, Caleb Groves reports.

The city of Atlanta in and of itself is packed with political symbolism for both candidates, according to the AJC’s Greg Bluestein. Ready why here.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

