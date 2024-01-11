Parties capitalize on Atlanta as debate backdrop

Surrogates for both candidates have flocked to metro Atlanta in recent days, eager to use the stories of residents and businesses as evidence for why their candidates are superior.

As the AJC’s Riley Bunch reports, a salon owner in Castleberry Hill stumped for President Joe Biden earlier this week alongside Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

A day later, supporters of Donald Trump convened at a Buckhead barbershop to talk about the former president’s investments in Black businesses. Trump himself called into the event and boasted of tax cuts and regulatory changes his administration made to aid businesses.