U.S. Congressmen urge Black voters to go with the GOP this fall

“Black voters in America, if you want to see changes, there’s a time where you’re going to have to walk alone with your family, sometimes with your community, because I’m telling you this, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, they do not have the recipe for success in this country,” Wesley said.

Donalds said, “I know obviously we support President Trump, but we’re going to get down into the local level. In a lot of our cities, we keep voting for the same party, same politicians, wondering why things don’t change. Well, you’re doing the same thing and the same thing is occurring.”

Amid efforts from conservatives to court Black voters, Trump still appears to be attracting a small share of the Black vote in Georgia. Only about 9% of Black respondents in the latest AJC poll said they’d vote for Trump.

However, Biden’s approval ratings and support have waned a bit among Black and young voters. Some experts suggest it is more a battle between Biden and the couch - whether they vote at all - rather than between Biden and Trump.