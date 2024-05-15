No ‘significant change’ in Jimmy Carter’s condition, Carter Center CEO says

“It’s 15 months of hospice at this point, and he is fully retired,” she said about 99-year-old Carter.

“There really hasn’t been a significant change. I mean, he will always be one bag hold away from the end,” Alexander said. “He is in hospice care, and there are palliative measures if he’s in pain, but nothing else.”

Carter entered hospice care in February of last year. Since then, the president lost his wife and partner of seven decades, Rosalynn Carter.

Alexander’s comments come after the former president’s grandson Jason Carter spoke to The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s “Monica Pearson Show” about his grandparents, including the former president’s response to the death of his wife.

The younger Carter told Pearson: “He had this opportunity to say goodbye, and after that, he was just totally at peace with it. And it was an incredible thing after 77 years of marriage to watch that type of closure.”

Alexander reinforced Jason Carter’s message on his grandfather, saying: “He is just the same remarkable man. He has always been outliving and surprising us all.”

