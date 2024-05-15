Politics

No 'significant change' in Jimmy Carter's condition, Carter Center CEO says

Paige Alexander talked to ‘Politically Georgia’ about the health of the oldest living U.S. president
Former President Jimmy Carter greets visitors before teaching a Sunday school class at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains in April 2018. The former president, now 99, has been in hospice care since February 2023. “He is just the same remarkable man," said Paige Alexander, CEO of the Carter Center. "He has always been outliving and surprising us all.” (Melissa Golden/The New York Times)

15 minutes ago

Paige Alexander, the CEO of the Carter Center, shared that former President Jimmy Carter is “at home, enjoying peanut butter ice cream and getting the food he wants any time he wants it.”

Alexander gave the update to the hosts of “Politically Georgia” on Wednesday.

Paige Alexander, the CEO of the Carter Center, talked to "Politically Georgia" on Wednesday about former President Jimmy Carter's treatment in hospice. "There are palliative measures if he’s in pain," she said, "but nothing else.”

“It’s 15 months of hospice at this point, and he is fully retired,” she said about 99-year-old Carter.

“There really hasn’t been a significant change. I mean, he will always be one bag hold away from the end,” Alexander said. “He is in hospice care, and there are palliative measures if he’s in pain, but nothing else.”

Carter entered hospice care in February of last year. Since then, the president lost his wife and partner of seven decades, Rosalynn Carter.

Alexander’s comments come after the former president’s grandson Jason Carter spoke to The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s “Monica Pearson Show” about his grandparents, including the former president’s response to the death of his wife.

The younger Carter told Pearson: “He had this opportunity to say goodbye, and after that, he was just totally at peace with it. And it was an incredible thing after 77 years of marriage to watch that type of closure.”

Alexander reinforced Jason Carter’s message on his grandfather, saying: “He is just the same remarkable man. He has always been outliving and surprising us all.”

